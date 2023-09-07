Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition offers a unique and stylish design using the fashion designer's signature red, white, and blue stripes, black pebble leather, and other special details.

The limited-edition phone comes in a special Thom Browne-style box and includes a Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 6, a special edition S Pen, leather cases, and charging accessories in matching colors.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition will be available in limited numbers, so if you want one, purchase it early. For others, the regular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a more practical choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 stands out from a hoard of other devices on the market with its foldable design and steep price tag. But what if you want your Galaxy Z Fold to exude a bit more style and oomph? To satiate your more luxurious demands, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition. This is not the first time the company has partnered with the American fashion designer Thom Browne to launch a special edition of its smartphone or wearable.

So, what's unique about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition? It features "Thom Browne's signature design elements with its black pebble leather and grosgrain details." In layperson's terms, the foldable's exterior uses the designer's signature red, white, and blue stripes. The rear glass has fabric texture etched on it. The frame is black with a gold hinge, and the camera lenses have golden rings. If you found the regular Z Fold 5's design too mainstream, the Thom Browne Edition should make you happy.

Source: Samsung

The packaging of this limited-edition phone is special as well. It arrives in a Thom Browne-style box with a black-tie effect. The box contains more than just the phone. You get a Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 6 alongside a band featuring red, white, and blue stripes, a special edition S Pen, and two Thom Browne-styled leather cases. The bundled charging cable and travel adapter also chip in the same red, white, and blue colors, with an exclusive fabric used on the USB-C cable. And once you have unboxed the items, Samsung suggests you use the box as a memento.

Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition will go on sale in Korea and select markets starting September 12. The phone will be available in limited numbers, so if you have made up your mind and have the money in your wallet, make sure to get one as early as possible. For the rest of us, getting the regular Galaxy Z Fold 5 makes a lot more sense.