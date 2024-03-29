The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has more ways to take screenshots than other non-foldable Samsung phones. While these methods aren't as exciting as the most useful Galaxy Z Fold 5 features, knowing all the ways to take a screenshot is helpful when switching between the phone's inner and outer screens.

We show you all the ways to take a screenshot on your Galaxy Z Fold 5. If you're new to Samsung's foldables, pair the Z Fold 5 with complementary accessories for extra protection, more features, and improved productivity.

Take a screenshot with the Galaxy Z Fold 5's buttons

Press the power and volume down buttons simultaneously to take a screenshot of the Galaxy Z Fold 5's screen.

The classic way of taking a screenshot still applies to the Z Fold 5, and the foldable form factor doesn't mess up the orientation of your screenshots. The screenshot is appropriately orientated whether the phone is folded or unfolded in landscape or portrait mode.

Using the hardware buttons is the easiest way to take a screenshot when the phone is folded, but it's awkward to perform when it's unfolded. In this scenario, use one of the methods below.

Use the Edge Panel to take a screenshot

There's an easy way to take a screenshot when holding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 unfolded in landscape mode with both hands. The Edge Panel is a floating window at the side of your screen. It contains apps and action shortcuts, including the screenshot action. This means you can take a screenshot without moving your hands from the sides of your Fold 5.

Before you can add the screenshot shortcut, you must turn on Edge Panel:

Open the Settings app. Tap Display. Tap Edge screen. Tap Edge panels. Scroll through the available panels and tap Tasks.

A floating handle appears on the right side of your Z Fold 5's screen. Swiping this inward opens Edge Panel, but you must add the screenshot shortcut as it doesn't appear by default.

Swipe the floating handle on the right of your screen inward to open the Edge Panel. Tap the plus button. Find the Take screenshot shortcut and tap it to add it to your Edge Panel. Take a screenshot by swiping in and tapping the screenshot shortcut.

Use the Flex Mode shortcut to screenshot the active app on the Galaxy Z Fold 5's inner screen

Flex Mode kicks in when your Z Fold 5 is folded upright. While this is a handy way to take videos, watch media, and make video calls, the control panel on the bottom half isn't relevant for screenshots. However, the control panel contains a screenshot shortcut that only captures the top half of your screen.

Here's how to turn on Flex Mode if it doesn't activate automatically:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Advanced features. Tap Labs. Tap Flex mode panel. Toggle on the switches next to each app. The screenshot button is on the left side of the Flex Mode control panel.

Swipe with your palm to take a screenshot

A handy way to take a screenshot with an unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 5 is by swiping the edge of your palm across the screen. However, you must activate this feature first:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Advanced features. Tap Motions and gestures. Turn on the Palm swipe to capture switch.

Ask Bixby or Google Assistant to take a screenshot

Your voice assistant can take a screenshot for you, which is handy if your hands are full while your Z Fold 5 is propped up. Say, "Hi, Bixby, take a screenshot," or "Hey, Google, take a screenshot."

Go to the Screenshots and screen recordings menu in the Advanced features section of your Z Fold 5's Settings app to customize settings, such as deleting screenshots after sharing or the quality of your screen recordings.

How to edit, share, and tag screenshots on the Galaxy Z Fold 5

After taking a screenshot on your Galaxy Z Fold 5, a pop-up window appears at the bottom of your screen, allowing you to edit, share, and tag screenshots.

Edit screenshots

Tapping the Edit button (pencil and crop icon) allows you to draw on your screenshot with various pen types and colors. It's a handy way to highlight important information. You can also crop the screenshot.

Tag screenshots

Tagging a screenshot makes it easier to find screenshots. Tap the Tag button (hash icon) and select a tag or enter a new one. These tags can be searched in your Z Fold 5's search bar.

Share screenshots

Tapping the Share icon allows you to share your screenshot with an app or a contact.

How to record your screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5

You can take a screen recording on your Z Fold 5 by swiping down from the top of your screen to open the Quick Access panel. Here, tap the Record screen button to start recording.

Record everything on your Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a multitasking powerhouse with plenty of features that set it apart from single-screen Galaxy devices. To get the most from your Z Fold and improve your productivity, change a few settings.