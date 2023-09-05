If you want to improve your productivity on the go, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the smartphone for you. It isn't only the expansive 7.6-inch foldable screen that makes this phone shine. You can also find one of those on the Pixel Fold. No, the real star of the show here is One UI, Samsung's Android skin that feels custom-built for devices like this.

Whether you're new to foldables or to Samsung devices in general, One UI can feel overwhelming. It's powerful, but that power comes with a somewhat confusing list of settings and other features that don't explain themselves particularly well. From the basics to more advanced tools, here are the settings you should change immediately on your Galaxy Z Fold 5.

1 Customize your system sounds

You can customize many aspects of One UI, from your homescreen and lock screen to your notifications. But sometimes, you need to start from the basics. Some of this is covered in our recent guide for Galaxy S23 owners, and we recommend scrolling through that list if you're looking at tweaking your display, homescreen layout, or icon colors. But if we focus on the foldable part of your Z Fold 5, we first need to get a few crucial details out of the way.

Let's start with sound because if there's one thing you need to know about Samsung's default sounds, it's that they are terrible. As with most of the steps in this guide, we'll start by heading into the Z Fold 5's settings menu.

Locate the Sounds and vibration menu. Select Ringtone to change how your phone sounds when it receives a call. 2 Images Close Select Notification sound to change what it sounds like when you receive a text message or other alert. To customize your system sounds (such as touch interactions or if the device makes a chime when plugged into a charger), select System sounds . You can also control your vibration modes, including patterns and intensity. 2 Images Close

This might feel like a basic step, but it's a crucial place to start with your new phone. If the default tones aren't doing it for you, look for apps in the Play Store for help. You might have some new sound effects thanks to apps like Ring and Slack, both of which populated the My Notification Sound menu with their custom effects.

2 Make the power button useful and less annoying

Next, let's customize your phone's side button, another must-do for any Samsung phone.

Go to the Settings main menu, and look for Advanced features . Under Advanced features, tap Side button . 2 Images Close Select what double pressing the side button does. This is set to open the camera by default, but you can change it to open any app on your phone. Close Customize what pressing and holding the button does. By default, it opens Bixby, but the power-off menu is likely a better use of this shortcut.

3 Set up your mobile wallet of choice

Finally, while we're at it, decide whether to use Samsung Wallet on your device. If you prefer Google Wallet, you can make that your default choice.

Select Connections from the main settings menu, then select NFC and contactless payments . Select Contactless payments at the bottom of the menu. 2 Images Close Select Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet as your default choice. Despite these apps recently being renamed, they're still listed by their older "Pay" monikers. If you don't use Samsung Wallet, it might be worth turning off the quick access shortcut. You'll find it by searching for Samsung Wallet in settings, selecting the app, and then selecting Samsung Wallet settings . 2 Images Close Under Quick access, turn off the handles for the homescreen and lock screen to stop Samsung Wallet from accidentally activating when using gesture navigation. Close

4 Make your Galaxy Z Fold 5 a multitasking beast

Now that we've finished adjusting some of the basic elements of your foldable, it's time to get serious. Your device is meant to bring big-screen experiences to a phone that can slide into your pocket. So, instead of dealing with limited options on the go, you can accomplish nearly any task imaginable. To make the most of multitasking, here are a few changes you can make to your Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Here's how to adjust your multi window options, an essential step for a device like this. Head into the settings menu to get started.

Select Advanced features from the menu, then select Multi window . 2 Images Close You'll find a handful of toggles here. Here's what they do and whether you should activate them: Swipe for split screen. This allows you to swipe with two fingers from the side to automatically activate split screen mode without dragging the app. If you use two apps at once often, this is an essential shortcut.

Swipe for pop-up view. This allows you to swipe from the corner of your screen to create a pop-out window of your current app. If you usually keep an app floating on your screen, activate this.

If you want to keep the multi window menu handy, turn on the third toggle to keep the handle active for easier controls.

Full screen in Split screen hides status and navigation bars for an immersive experience. It helps you make the most of either display when multitasking. Return to the Advanced features menu. If you rely on multi window often, select Labs , then toggle on Multi window for all apps. Close

5 Bring more recent apps into your taskbar

That should put you in a good spot for multitasking, but there's one more step. With One UI 5.1.1, Samsung made the taskbar more powerful than ever, but you'll need to tweak it to make the most of it.

From the main settings menu, select Display , then select Taskbar . Close Tap Show recent apps . Here, you can swap between two, three, or four recent apps to be shown in your taskbar for easy swapping. 2 Images Close

Keep in mind that the taskbar settings are only available if you use Samsung's launcher.

6 Maximize your camera's performance with Pro mode

It's no secret that the camera lineup on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can't hold a candle to what's on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but that doesn't mean you can't get some excellent shots out of your shiny new foldable. Whether you're looking to maximize your experience with manual controls or take advantage of the unique form factor offered by the Z Fold 5, here are a few tweaks you can make to turn your device the perfect photo machine.

First, you should know about Samsung's Pro mode. You can find it under the More tab in Camera settings, along with an alternative option for Pro video. This allows you to show settings for white balance, focus, shutter speed, ISO, and exposure, delivering a premium, pro-level camera UI without shelling out for a DSLR.

7 Download Expert RAW for professional photos

If you want to take your experience up one more step, Samsung's Expert RAW app is for you. Available as an alternate download on the Galaxy Store, you can access it by tapping the Expert RAW shortcut through the More tab. If you haven't installed the service, download it from a pop-up via the Galaxy Store.

Expert RAW and Pro mode have plenty in common, but as the name suggests, this optional app saves images in both JPEG and RAW for later editing. If you're constantly tweaking your shots in Lightroom, it's the service for you.

8 Expand the camera app to both displays

If you're more of a casual photographer, there's still plenty to do with the Galaxy Z Fold 5's camera. Make sure you take note of the cover screen preview button in the upper-right corner of the main camera's controls. It lets anyone on the other side of the lens see your preview, and you can swap to taking shots with the outer screen by swiping to unlock it.

If you take selfies with the cover screen, you can also access this mode by tapping Selfie in the upper-left corner and then opening the phone.

Finally, a trick that's only accessible thanks to this form factor. When the Z Fold 5 is unfolded and on the camera UI, note the icon in the upper-left corner. This mode splits the screen in half, giving you a standard camera UI on the right and a collection of your recent shots on the left. It's great if you want a quick preview of your photos or videos while keeping your viewfinder open.

9 Meld your two displays into one

Samsung's and Google's foldables have plenty in common, but some crucial software differences may convince you one is better than the other. On the Pixel Fold, for example, you only have one homescreen. You only see homepages one and two when the device is unfolded. By default, Samsung uses a split homescreen, keeping the inner and outer panels as their own thing. If you want to keep a more uniform experience, it's easy to customize.

From the settings menu, select Home screen from the list. This option isn't visible if you use a third-party launcher. At the top of this list, look for Cover screen mirroring . Turn it on. This combines your homescreens into one mirrored layout. 2 Images Close If you turn off this option, your previous layout returns to the main display.

10 Keep your apps active when the display is closed

Let's switch from homescreen mirroring to app mirroring. If you've ever closed your phone only to find yourself frustrated that the device locked instead of swapping to the cover screen, we have the fix for you.

From the main settings list, select Display , then select Continue apps on cover screen . You can activate the apps you want to automatically activate on the cover screen when you close your screen. If the app doesn't support resizing, it misses its toggle alongside a notice that it's unsupported. 2 Images Close Select the All apps toggle at the top of the screen if you want all apps to work with this.

Become the power user you were meant to be

This is only the beginning of your foldable experience. With the addition of apps like Good Lock — which has powerful modules to completely transform every aspect of your smartphone — to accessories like Samsung's latest S Pen, making the most of your Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a deep affair. And if you're looking for some of the best apps available for the Z Fold 5, check out our roundup of impressive big-screen experiences.