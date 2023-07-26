If you didn't succumb to the deterrent, you probably have a solid idea of the perks that come with a device like this one , and you'll certainly want to safeguard your prized possession from all harm. What better way to do that than to get some high-quality screen protectors to keep those tender Foldable displays safe and sound? Luckily, we've curated a list of the absolute best for you to choose from!

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is here, and it marks another addition to Samsung’s ever-growing list of excellent smartphones . While it may not be a big jump from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it sports subtle, needed improvements in performance and bodily construction, making it one of the most enticing Foldables on the market. There's genuinely so much to love about this device, yet one major factor that scares potential buyers away is its soaring price.

Unlike the Display Glass Protector, Ringke’s Dual Easy Film offers an all-inclusive solution for the Z Fold 5’s primary and secondary displays. Crafted from a four-layer high-performance EPU with self-healing properties, the film ensures your screen is never inflicted with scratches or dents. And considering one of those layers is a transitory adhesive layer, alignment and installation of the protector are convenient, and unwanted lifting is totally non-existent once completely applied.

Ringke is no newcomer to the smartphone accessories field. The company has been making exceptional phone cases and screen protectors for many years, and this time, it’s come up with a remarkable guard for the Z Fold 5’s secondary cover screen. This guard is a fully transparent tempered glass shield, providing complete edge-to-edge protection against scuffs and thumps. While the screen protector works with most cases on the market, it is especially compatible with Ringke cases.

Natbok's 9H-hard tempered glass protector is specially designed for the Z Fold 5's cover display. While it doesn't offer complete protection for the foldable 7.6-inch primary display, it's a great option for those whose pre-applied Samsung screen guards remain intact. So, if you desire a scratch-resistant, shatterproof screen protector that prevents smudge build-up without messing with the display's clarity and responsiveness — there's no better alternative.

Want to preserve your Foldable’s displays while keeping prying eyes at bay? Look no further than the Milomdoi privacy protector. This two-pack set of top-quality screen guards provides true 28-degree privacy protection for your displays while maintaining original quality and sensitivity. Its tempered glass cover screen shield is extremely resistant to damage, and the same applies to its heat-resistant, folding-compatible TPU film, which has been tested and proven not to crack or crease, even after 200,000 folds.

When purchasing a delicate jewel like the Z Fold 5, it only makes sense to safeguard its displays with excellent screen guards like these from IMBZBK. With ideal protection for your Foldable’s screens, a tempered glass shield is tailored to the cover display and a TPU film to the primary display. What makes things even more interesting is that these protectors come in three pieces each, alongside three camera lens guards and two installation frames.

How critical is getting a screen protector for your Z Fold 5?

In terms of performance and function, foldable smartphones offer just as much value as the most advanced conventional smartphones. In fact, in most cases, they're much more ergonomic and convenient to use, especially when you have one as astonishing as the Z Fold 5. Despite this, these devices include a significant drawback mainly responsible for Foldables not being as widely-used as regular phones. While you may have assumed the price to be the main issue, the guilty element actually lies with durability concerns.

Foldable phones are much more prone to damage than regular phones. Not only is a larger part of their body covered in displays, but nearly 50% of their total surface area is shrouded with a tender, delicate 7.6-inch screen — we're talking about a screen that can be permanently dented with a mere fingernail. At this point, understanding how crucial it is to get a screen guard for your Z Fold 5 is really a no-brainer.

Nevertheless, bear in mind that while reinforcing your reasonably-tough cover display with a screen protector is sufficient to ward off most harm, the same doesn't necessarily apply to the Infinity Flex Display. Therefore, being extra careful when handling your Fold 5 in the 'open' state is extremely crucial.

Selecting the most suitable screen protector for your Galaxy Z Fold 5

When choosing the right protector package for your Galaxy Z Fold 5's displays, two factors need to be considered: the quality of the protector set and the current state of your device. If you're just getting your Galaxy Z Fold 5, you'll find that the Infinity Flex display has a protective film pre-applied by Samsung. If you do not wish to tamper with this screen protector, and you'd rather not add a second screen on top, you can opt for a cover-display-only protector pack. In that case, your best bets are the Natbok and Ringke Display Glass protectors. They're both well-made tempered glass shields at similar prices. But the Natbok option offers a slightly better value as it comes in a pack of two protectors.

On the other hand, if you desire a comprehensive defense for both displays, there's no better pick than the IMBZBK screen guard. This screen protector set offers three shatterproof tempered glass shields for your cover screen and three highly scratch-resistant, folding-compatible films for your primary display. You also get three camera lens protectors alongside installation frames for easy application. Another screen guard that offers very similar features to the IMBZBK is the Milomdoi privacy screen protector. The only difference between the two is that the Milomdoi offering provides protection against prying eyes, with a narrow 28-degree viewing angle.