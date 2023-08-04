Is it already time to call foldables boring? That was the thought that kept racing through my mind as I initially unboxed the Galaxy Z Fold 5. A year ago, I couldn't be more excited to get my hands on its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Yet, with little to show in the way of changes, improvements, or upgrades — and in the shadow of a disappointing experience with the Pixel Fold — it was tough not to feel a little bit of dread surrounding this review. What would I even say about a device that was so similar to its predecessor?

It turns out that year-over-year refinement isn't such a bad thing. Yes, there are plenty of areas where Samsung could've made changes this year — including some that desperately need it — but if you look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as "baby's first foldable," it starts to make more sense. This feels like the final generation for this overall design, a swan song to the look and feel that kicked off the entire folding phone space. And boring upgrade or not, it turns out that still makes for a pretty good phone.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Good - if unpredictable - battery life

Slimmed down chassis finally feels pocket-friendly

One UI's foldable enhancements remain excellent Cons Gap or no, this design is starting to feel a little old

No tangible camera improvements this generation

25W charging for $1,800 in 2023 is unacceptable

Plenty of potential improvements from the Z Fold 4 left ignored

Availability and network

After months of rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set to arrive on store shelves August 11th, with the phone available through all three major carriers and various MVNOs. Samsung's own website sells the device both as an unlocked model ready for virtually any network or linked to your specific carrier, and with the brand's usual trade-in deals, you can likely save a pretty penny while picking up a web-exclusive color. And, as you'd expect, you'll also find it at Best Buy and Amazon.

As with most Samsung flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be bought throughout much of the world, though you'll need to check your local retailers for exact release date information.

Design and display

As is obvious from the moment you lay eyes on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung made the decision to keep nearly all aspects of its flagship foldable design unchanged from the previous generation. While that doesn't do anything to help the brand dodge accusations of sluggish, incremental improvements, the handful of small changes you'll find here do go a long way.

The big one, of course, is the elimination of the gap in between the phone's two halves when folded shut. During my hands-on time prior to the launch, I found myself feeling pretty disappointed. Sure, it was a necessary improvement, but it was also practically the only improvement. After using the phone as my daily driver for several days now, I can admit that it's now a lot easier to see how this change actually benefits users.

For one thing, it's a hell of a lot thinner. At 13mm, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is finally slim enough to fit in your pocket comfortably. There are plenty of semi-rugged cases that bring non-foldables to around 13mm in thickness, and just like with those devices, I never found this model uncomfortable to lug around. It also makes using a case an actual possibility. With the Z Fold 4, slapping a case on it made it entirely too bulky — I've seen thinner gaming laptops than that foldable when protected. The Z Fold 5 is certainly thick with a case, but not unusably so.

Really, the biggest improvement from eliminating the gap is just how much more refined the whole package feels. Going back to the Z Fold 4 — a phone that, in nearly every other aspect, is identical — the whole thing just feels dated. It's a similar sensation I felt when I first tried the Pixel Fold, which, for now, retains its crown as the thinnest foldable in North America. And Samsung's overall build quality feels more in line with the premium Galaxy S23 series than last year's model ever did.

Obviously, the gapless design means the introduction of a new hinge, but it hasn't really affected my overall use of the Z Fold 5. It's possible the hinge feels a little snappier in my hands than last-gen, but it's just as likely to be a result of my Fold 4 having lived through a year's worth of on-and-off use. Same goes for the crease — I feel like I'm noticing it less during regular use, but my gut says this is simply because it's a brand-new phone. Either way, both feel relatively similar, a far cry from the less visible options from competitors like Motorola or Honor.

If you're worried about debris getting stuck between the two sides of the inner screen — something we've seen become an issue on the Pixel Fold — I wouldn't stress too much. Although the Z Fold 5 appears gapless, it does leave a small amount of space between the two halves to address this concern, something you'll only notice if you hold the phone up on its side to a light. Combined with the slightly recessed screen compared to the overall bezel, and it's clear Samsung has considered the possibility of accidental damage from tiny fragments of whatever's been around your phone — and is taking steps to mitigate it.

Speaking of, it's worth calling out some of the quality control issues seen with previous models. Check out the Galaxy Fold subreddit on any given day, and you're bound to find a couple of posts about peeling screen protectors or displays that shattered in the middle of the night. Samsung continues to promise with each generation that it's improving durability on all fronts, but obviously, this is a risk you're going to have to embrace if you buy this (very expensive) smartphone. That might be enough to scare some shoppers away, and frankly, I wouldn't blame them.

It's not worth spending much time on either display, which are practically unchanged from last year's model. That's a good thing — I liked how both screens looked on the Z Fold 4, and I still like them here. The inner screen doesn't suffer from the same levels of reflectiveness I experienced on the Pixel Fold, and as a bonus, its maximum brightness level has been raised to match what we've seen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Obviously, in a post-Pixel Fold world, I'd love to have a more comfortable cover display for typing. But, in some ways, I actually prefer Samsung's approach here. Like on Google's hardware, I usually use the Z Fold 5's main display in portrait mode — the default here, without any need to rotate 90 degrees — and the semi-uncomfortable outer screen pushes me to actually make use of the 7.6-inch panel more often.

Am I just making up excuses for Samsung's stagnant hardware design? Maybe. But using these two phones back-to-back really drove home how much more I liked opening the Z Fold 5 over the Pixel Fold. Considering you're paying top dollar for these expansive screens, that's actually kind of a benefit. But, of course, your mileage may vary.

Other hardware and what's in the box

There are a couple of other differences between this generation and its predecessor. The speaker grilles are smaller and tighter, but to my ears, their output sounds the same (read: good!). It also comes in a handful of new colors, including a slick Icy Blue color that, in the right lighting, looks borderline purple to my eyes.

And frankly, that's about it. Nearly everything else is unchanged from the Z Fold 4. It's not like you can't find plenty of things to fix or improve with Samsung's current foldable design philosophy, but instead, the company has opted to punt to next year.

I really wish Samsung had worked to once again improve the under-display selfie camera's level of camouflage — or even just dropped it altogether, considering its low-quality output — just as I wish the side rails along the device had been give a matte finish (or, at least, upgraded to something not nearly so slippery). Dustproofing is still on the wish list, and based on recent reports, might be for a while. And I would absolutely kill for Samsung to find a way to build two in-display fingerprint sensors into this phone, although the embedded power button solution works well enough.

I don't usually comment on specific accessories in phone reviews, but this is such a boring year-over-year upgrade that, for once, Samsung's first-party cases might actually be worth looking at. Considering the Galaxy Z Fold 5 tends to draw in productivity-minded users, the S Pen case is bound to be an essential purchase, and this is the first year I feel comfortable recommending it.

I only just got my own S Pen case to try out as I was finishing up this review, so deeper impressions will have to wait. But the move to a slim build with a back that can rest evenly on a surface immediately makes this more comfortable to use than last generation's offering.

In the box, you'll find the phone (which still ships unfolded, unlike the Pixel Fold), a SIM tool, and a USB-C cable. Sorry folks, but Samsung can't include any accessories with this $1,800 foldable, what with e-waste and all.

Software and performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 ships with One UI 5.1.1, a small upgrade to the version launched with the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. As you'd expect, these changes are primarily updates to how multitasking and app switching work on the device. Most of these improvements are small but handy, like moving a pop-up window into split screen view using the controls at the top of the app. You'll also find the option to view up to four recent apps in the taskbar for even more quick-swapping action.

Ultimately, One UI 5 on top of Android 13 is a known quantity at this point; it wasn't a revolutionary change over One UI 4 to begin with, and one year later, its strengths and weaknesses are well known. Personally, I'm looking forward to the future. One UI 6 betas are bound to land any day now before a wide release later this year, and the Z Fold 5 should be one of the first devices to get it. Even if I've found most of Android 14's changes to be a little boring, Samsung could spice things up through its custom skin.

We won't know what the next phase of One UI looks like for at least a couple of weeks, though, so you'll have to check back for a future review update once this device gets an OS upgrade. Speaking of, Samsung's usual update policy applies to this device: four OS upgrades through Android 17, as well as security patches through August 2028. The company has really proven itself to be the best OEM when it comes to keeping older devices up to date — even better than Google — and I have no reason to suspect that'll change in the future.

Inside the Z Fold 5, you'll find Samsung's customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, the same chipset powering the S23 series. What can I say that hasn't already been said after nearly a year of smartphones rocking this thing? Qualcomm's latest chip is great, nailing an excellent balance between performance and efficiency, but unlike the jump from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Galaxy S22 series (or worse, the Exynos 2200 on the global model), the previous generation of Samsung foldables already did well in this space.

No matter what I threw at the Z Fold 5 — apps, gaming, DeX, or even running four apps at once — I didn't notice any sluggish performance. Likewise, the only time I felt the phone get noticeably hot was when I was capturing photos and videos in the park on a warm, sunny afternoon. Contrast that with the Pixel Fold, which starts feeling toasty if you look at it the wrong way.

Camera

Like most of the phone, the camera lineup this year is completely unchanged, save for a new coating on the lenses meant to help reduce lens flares. That means I can keep my judgment pretty simple.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5's photo output is about as high-quality as the Z Fold 4's before it; that is to say, a big step behind the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Pixel 7 Pro (or, for that matter, most Pixels, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a), but still great in most situations.

No offense to Buffalo, but I'm sure glad James was in Scotland to get some excellent photo samples.

Daytime shots on the main 50MP f/1.8 sensor look great, if a little oversaturated with that signature Samsung style. Frankly, I'm not surprised — it's the telephoto and ultra-wide sensors where the Galaxy Z Fold 5 needed to step up to meet its rivals, and I'm not sure it did. Thanks to the unchanged hardware, the 10MP 3x telephoto lens here still feels a little limiting compared to the 5x lens on the Pixel Fold, though it can get some good shots.

Some ultra-wide and zoom samples

The 12MP 123˚ ultra-wide lens remains good enough for the occasional crowd shot, but if you frequently shoot in this mode, you might want to look at something like the Galaxy S23 Ultra instead.

For each set of two photos, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (left), followed by the Pixel Fold (right)

On a nighttime walk illuminated by streetlamps and car lights, the Fold 5 managed to hold its own. You'll need steady hands to ensure your shot isn't blurry — something I'm not always good at, unfortunately — but if you have the time to take two or three snaps, you can usually get something good. I have yet to venture out into the wilderness at night with this phone, but my upcoming vacation seems like as good a time as any to see if Samsung has improved its processing performance in more demanding conditions. Last year, true low-light shots often looked muddy, especially compared to the competition.

Zoom at .6x, 1x, 3x, 10x, 20x, 30x (left to right)

As with the Fold 4, you're better off using either the cover display's front-facing camera or the rear-facing cameras in Selfie Mode than trying to use the under-display camera on the inner panel. Again, Samsung didn't change anything here, so the poor quality shouldn't come as any surprise. It'll suffice for video calls, though I can't help but wonder if the company couldn't have done more here. I feel the same about video quality; it's totally acceptable, if not particularly spectacular in any way.

The under-display camera, the outer selfie cam, the main sensor in selfie mode (left to right)

The cameras might be the same as ever, but tricks like Flex Mode or the aforementioned Selfie Mode help make up for better hardware. Neither of these are new — though One UI 5.1.1 does improve Flex Mode when shooting in Pro — but considering how the Z Fold 5 is likely to be the first foldable for plenty of buyers, I think it's still worth highlighting.

Battery life

We've seen some odd battery performance on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 here at Android Police. On more than one occasion, I've reached nearly six hours of screen-on time, far above the four or five hour range we saw on last year's model considering it's using the same 4,400mAh battery. On other days, though, I've fallen squarely within that space — or even failed to reach it. Once, I got just over the four-hour mark with 16 percent left; the next day, I was at 3.5 hours with 38 percent, despite using the Fold 5 for the same sort of background tasks like music or podcasting.

But that doesn't begin to factor in what AP's EIC James Peckham has seen on his unit. While I'm primarily using my model on my home Wi-Fi network, James drove to and from Scotland, using his Fold 5 for navigation and media playback on cellular, and managed to reach more than seven hours of screen-on time. The only time I approached seven hours was with the help of some midday charging while using Android Auto in my car.

Overall, I'd say you should expect the same level of "all day, but just barely" performance we saw on last year's phone. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given the identical battery capacity and the modest efficiency improvements between the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. If you plan on going out for a late night, I'd suggest plugging the phone in during the afternoon to ensure you aren't seeing a dead battery icon come midnight. And speaking of charging…

Samsung, this is an $1,800 device. Frankly, I don't find 45W charging on the Galaxy S23 Ultra particularly impressive, especially considering it requires a PPS brick not included in the box. To go a step further and limit the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to 25W at this price point is downright insulting. In a year where looking for new features on this phone is like searching for a needle in a haystack, faster charging would've been an easy layup. Instead, you'll be counting the minutes while devices that cost nearly a third of this one — like the OnePlus 11 — have already gone from empty to fully charged.

Competition

For the first time in five generations, Samsung actually has some real foldable competition in the US. If you want this style of phone, the Google Pixel Fold is a real alternative. It won't save you any cash, but it offers a thinner chassis with a wider, more comfortable front display and — in my opinion — much better cameras. It also runs on Google's Pixel skin rather than One UI, which some buyers may prefer.

That said, if you're a power user — seemingly the market audience for a smartphone as expensive as this — you're probably going to find the Pixel Fold limiting to the point of frustration. Those multitasking tricks that make the Z Fold 5 feel like the definition of a pocket computer? They don't exist here; you're limited to two side-by-side windows, plus a pop-out video. An S Pen alternative for taking notes? Better start browsing Amazon for those dopey rubberized styluses, because Google doesn't offer its own. Something to compete with DeX Mode? Keep dreaming.

The differences don't stop there. The Pixel Fold's inner screen is much more reflective than the Z Fold 5's and it feels far more plastic-y under your fingers. Tensor G2 isn't so bad when it comes to overall performance, but it has a bad habit of heating up just from simple tasks like browsing the web. And that's before we get into those early reports of units breaking from pocket debris and other unfortunate, mysterious causes.

Google is a newcomer to the foldable race, so it should come as no surprise it can't quite compete just yet. If you're a die-hard Pixel fan, it's worth checking out for the novelty alone. But in a race with Samsung's fifth-gen model, you're better off waiting for a potential Pixel Fold 2 next year.

Should you buy it?

If you're shopping for a foldable — particularly in the United States, where your options remain pretty limited — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great option. It does everything you'd want it to do pretty well, and even if there are plenty of nitpicks to be had, they mostly come from a place of love. I like using this phone, and the couple of changes Samsung did bother to make this year only made it better. And if you're coming to the Z Fold 5 from an older Galaxy S phone or another standard slab-shaped device, I think you'll find a lot to love here.

That said, I would caution any Galaxy Z Fold 4 — or, potentially, even Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners — from dropping the cash to pick this one up, trade-in or no. I'm just not sure the value is there, and fear you'd be better off setting your money aside and saving up for whatever Samsung is planning to roll out next year.

I do think the company needs to do something big to reestablish its dominance in the foldable space come 2024. The competition is only getting better, and I'm not just talking about stateside launches like the Pixel Fold or the upcoming OnePlus foldable. Chinese OEMs are making some incredible hardware, and Samsung needs to keep up with devices like the Honor Magic V2. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be a fine — great, even — placeholder for one more generation, but it can't afford to rest on its laurels for much longer.