It's no secret that Samsung is coming up on another smartphone launch. Ever since the death of the Note, the second half of the year is usually reserved for the company's foldables, and this year will be no different. We've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaks over the last few months, giving us a rough idea of what both phones will look like and how powerful they'll really be. Now, if you're interested in the phablet-sized foldable, some new leaks have left little to the imagination.

Let's start with a look at what seems like a leaked official render, first published on MySmartPrice. This image lines up well with previous CAD renders shown in older leaks, prominently showcasing many of its biggest changes, including the hinge. The render showcases a phone that, in a first for Samsung, can fold completely shut. It's been long-rumored that we'd be getting a redesigned hinge that would ditch the annoying gap present on older models, and these renders seem to confirm that.

Of course, we'll need to see the phone in the flesh to know exactly how it looks and feels. Judging by this image, we're also getting slightly smaller bezels along the inner display — and certainly when compared to Google's upcoming Pixel Fold. Other than this, the phone looks a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Earlier rumors suggested this yeear would maintain a similar design, so no real surprises here.

We also have further confirmation of its specs, thanks to leaker Yogesh Brar. The phone is supposedly using a 7.6-inch AMOLED foldable panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, with the external display measuring 6.2-inches and sporting an HD+ resolution. The phone is likely to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC — no shock there — with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It should also use a triple-rear camera setup complete with a 50MP main sensor, all paired with a 4MP under-display selfie camera inside and a 10MP one on the outside. We might also see a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W charging, as well as, of course, One UI 5 based on Android 13.

All told, it's pretty similar to the phone we saw last year, which should keep Z Fold 4 owners feeling satisfied for another twelve months. Samsung already announced its intentions to debut these new folding phones during the Unpacked keynote next month in South Korea, which gives us plenty of time for extra leaks in the coming weeks.