Foldable phones are the first breath of fresh air in smartphone design we have seen in several decades, and Samsung has been at it since the beginning with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. The devices are some of our favorite foldable phones and are in their fifth iteration now. The larger phablet-like Z Fold 5 can set you back by around $1,800 on a good day, but thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab a slice of the foldable pie for just $1,400 after a hefty discount.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

Right off the bat, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 nails the basics of a flagship smartphone — it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 1TB of storage with 12GB of RAM, and a massive 4,400mAh battery to power things. However, the highlight of the Fold models is the convenience of a tall 6.2-inch cover screen for phone calls and mundane tasks, paired with the much larger 7.6-inch foldable display suited for media consumption and content creation on the go.

However, getting a great flagship phone for a bargain usually entails waiting for Black Friday and carrier offers while trading in your older phone. You don't need to do any of that this October Prime Day because the 256GB model of the Z Fold 5 is selling for a handsome $400 discount on its regular retail price. Moreover, this variant comes unlocked from the factory for all carriers in the US, so you can set it up with an existing line you have.

This means you can pick up Samsung's latest foldable for just $1,400 without needing a trade-in, carrier offer, or coupon code applied at checkout. This is the best price we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 recently, and it's a deal you shouldn't pass up. In case the phone doesn't fit your requirements or budget, you can browse our selection of the best smartphone deals available this Fall Prime Day.