Samsung is expected to unveil two new foldables this year — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Much of the talk surrounding the two phones has been about the upgraded cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But that doesn't mean the rumor mill has been quiet about its larger sibling. This month alone, we've learned that the next iteration in the Galaxy Z Fold series will be lighter and thinner than its 2022 version and we've also received some not-so-good news about its rear cameras. We're now coming across a handful of sharp-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ahead of its rumored July reveal.

These renders come from OnLeaks through the folks at Smartprix who also share that the foldable's thickness is 13.4mm when folded, a significant reduction from the 14.2mm to 15.8mm range on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 which owed to the infamous hinge. These renders add credence to reports of Samsung using a teardrop hinge to close the annoying gap that appears on last year's flagship when in a folded state.

Elsewhere, these renders also show a largely unchanged rear camera setup with Samsung seemingly sticking to a triple-camera setup this time around as well. Interestingly, the placement of the LED flash has changed, which is now positioned to the right of the camera sensors rather than below them.

Not a lot of changes are apparently coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's two displays. Smartprix mentions that Samsung will retain the 7.6-inch primary display and the 6.2-inch cover screen. There's also a 3D video accompanying these four renders, showing off the device from multiple angles, except the rear panel.

Although Samsung was initially rumored to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 by August's end, in line with last year's launch timeline, a more recent rumor suggests Samsung may unpack the foldables between any day between July 25 and 27. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as the company may be rushing to chase after Vivo which had two of its own new foldables go to market recently. Meanwhile, Lenovo-owned Motorola also has a couple of Razr phones lined up for this year.