Samsung is widely regarded as the forerunner in the foldable smartphone game, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the most polished version of the company’s efforts so far. We can only describe it as a thick phone which becomes a squarish tablet on demand, and that form factor can be a lot more useful than you would imagine. AP Phones editor Will Sattelberg recently reasoned why you should steer clear of the Pixel Fold this Cyber Monday, and with fantastic discounts on the Fold 5, I’m all for it.

An unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched with an $1,800 sticker price for the base variant. However, if you’re willing to activate the device immediately, you can snag the base variant with 256GB of storage for just $1,000 today. That’s almost half as much as the phone cost when it was launched earlier this year.

Why is this a good deal?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a flagship phone loaded with the latest internal hardware, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM for all that big-screen multitasking. There are three storage configurations on offer — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB so you can store all the files you may need, right on your device. Samsung’s new hinge design for the Z Fold 5 eliminates the gap between the two halves when folded shut.

The hardware is assisted by Samsung’s One UI 5.1 out of the box, based on Android 13. Google has given large-screen devices plenty of attention with this version update, and Samsung’s skin packs several foldable-specific improvements on top, such as split-screen enhancements, PiP mode for apps, and an app taskbar.

The inner display literally unfolds new possibilities. You can read ebooks as though you were holding a paperback, watch videos on a larger screen, or multitask between four apps simultaneously. The larger screen isn’t as fragile as it used to be, as we discovered in JerryRigEveryhing’s durability test. It is immune to pocket lint and dirt. And despite being a foldable phone with moving mechanical parts, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighs just 253 grams, so it isn’t too heavy either.

On the bright side, there’s an additional saving of $435 available on trade-ins, but that’s Best Buy’s estimate for when you trade in a similar device. If you want to dispose of a newer iPhone, for instance, trade-in discounts can soar to $850. That’s a good way to get rid of any device you won’t use, and save big on your new Fold 5. Even without the trade-in discount, a Fold 5 for just $1,000 is a no-brainer. If you’re looking for a full-fledged tablet or a cheaper foldable, we got you covered.