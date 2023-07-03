Over the last few weeks, Samsung's 2023 foldable lineup has leaked extensively. Plenty of marketing images have popped up, giving us a clear look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5's design. Both devices are rumored to use a new hinge that will allow them to close completely flat. Now, the first alleged hands-on photos of the Fold 5 have appeared online, showing the phone closed fully flat, with no gap visible between the two displays.

Ahemd Qwaider on Twitter shared images of what appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold 5. They show the phone from its top and bottom edges, though the photos have since been removed due to a takedown notice from Samsung.

Apparently, the rumored waterdrop hinge on the upcoming foldable allows it to close flat, leaving no gap in between. This is unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, where there's a gap when the inner display is folded shut. Seemingly, the new hinge will also help eliminate the crease on the folding panel.

There's another photo comparing the phone's rear to the Z Fold 4, showing the bigger camera rings and the repositioned LED flash. Rumors indicate Samsung will keep the same camera setup on the Fold 5 as its predecessor, though there should be processing improvements to deliver better results.

Another leak from @UniverseIce claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 won't be IP58 certified. Samsung's current-gen foldables are IPX8 water-resistant, and there were rumors of the 2023 model gaining proper dust resistance. But the latest leak seems to contradict that. It is unclear if the same also holds true for the Flip 5.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and its Tab S9 lineup at an Unpacked event in late July. Given how these devices have leaked over the last few weeks, expect more hands-on pictures to appear before the official unveiling, with Samsung rushing to take them all down.