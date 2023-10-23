Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Minimum $300 discount with trade-in $1500 $1800 Save $300 Samsung has once again spiked its trade-in offers for those purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 5. You now get a minimum of $300 instant credit when trading in any smartphone, and up to $1,000 for select handsets. $1500 at Samsung

It's officially Samsung Week, and that means you don't have to wait for Black Friday to roll around to save big on some of our favorite handsets. The company on Monday unveiled a number of deals, including this sweet trade-in promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. For a limited time, you can get enhanced trade-in values for your old smartphone when purchasing the formidable foldable. You'll get a minimum of $300 instant trade-in credit for any smartphone model, and up to $1,000 for newer models, meaning you could score the $1,800 phone for well over 50% off.

Of course, your device will have to be in decent condition to get the full value. Samsung says it must turn on and boot normally, support both charging and data transfers, be free of cracks on the screens and body, and it can't have any software locks or be on any banned lists. You'll get a minimum of $300 for any Android or iPhone, and then the values go up depending on the year and model. To get the $1,000 trade-in, you'll need an iPhone 13 or 14 Pro Max, a Samsung S23 Ultra, or a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or 4. Again these are limited-time, enhanced trade-in credits, and are some of the best you'll see.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Chances are if you're reading this, you're already interested in buying the Z Fold 5, but if you need a little extra push, we can certainly help. The Fold 5 is the current 'premium foldable' pick in our roundup of the best Android phones. Despite increasing competition from Google and others this year, we still believe the Fold 5 is the foldable to get. It's not going to be for everyone, with its nearly 8-inch inner display and expensive price tag, but power users seeking a mobile device that can do it all will appreciate its slimmer, more pocket-friendly chassis and seamless One UI experience.

In addition to the aforementioned trade-in credits, Samsung is also offering a few other ways to save some cash. You can take off an additional $200 if your job qualifies for one of Samsung's Offer Programs—military, first responders, educators, participating companies, etc.—and you can save up to $180 on accessories like Galaxy Buds2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 6 if you bundle them in with the phone purchase. Needless to say, if you are at all interested in the Z Fold 5 and have a working phone to trade-in, you should jump on this deal while you can. You'll also want to be sure to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases to protect your new investment.