We're in for a wake-up this year when it comes to foldable phones. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is pretty much the phone to beat in this early part of 2023 and it looks like rumors are stacking Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 up to perhaps meet the challenge. But besides a bigger cover screen and better folding glass, there will be a more subtle upgrade on those phones from last year's devices and that will be in storage. And no, it's going to be way more subtle than you think.

Intelligence from SamMobile indicates we'll be seeing the same storage options on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as we did with the Fold 4: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It's ditto for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 versus the Flip 4: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The big difference between the two will be an upgrade in technology from UFS 3.1 to UFS 4.0 which allows for double the sequential read and write speeds. However, this rising tide won't be floating all boats: just as with the Galaxy S23 apparently, the 128GB option on the Flip 5 will remain with UFS 3.1 as there is apparently no production of 128GB UFS 4.0 product. In other words, what goes for the S23 should also go for the Flip 5.

The saving grace for many eager pre-order customers was that they could get a free storage upgrade, so a lot of them ended up skipping out on the 128GB tier (that ultimately makes it more difficult for us to truly verify the UFS 3.1 claim, though). The best we can hope for is a similar campaign to come up with the Flip and Fold 5.

If you're looking for less incremental and more experimental, Motorola may have a foldable Razr that could scratch your curiosity itch.