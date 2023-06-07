All the best Samsung phones launched in the last few years have been IP68 certified. This makes them dust and water-resistant to a certain degree, ensuring they don't die even if you accidentally spill some water or dunk your phone in the pool. The Korean giant's expensive foldable phones are the only exception, as they carry an IPX8 rating, making them water-resistant but prone to dust ingress. This will seemingly change this year with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

A new leak claims that Samsung's 2023 foldable lineup will feature an IP58 rating. The '5' here denotes that the phones will offer limited dust ingress protection. That's better than nothing, though all modern devices nowadays carry an IP68 rating. Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 feature moving parts inside, this improvement is a big deal. And the moving parts are also why Samsung is struggling to seal its foldable's internals from dust and water ingress.

Samsung has made improvements to dust ingress protection on its foldables over the years. Dust getting inside the hinges of the original Galaxy Fold was a big issue, leading the company to add bristles with the Fold 2. And now, three generations later, the company has seemingly managed to bring the dust ingress protection on its flagship Fold to almost the same level as its regular phones. The rumored thinner new hinge mechanism on the upcoming phones could have played a key role in making this possible.

However, Samsung won't be the first company to launch foldables with a dust-resistant rating. Motorola's 2023 Razr+ features an IP52 rating, though as the '2' denotes, its water-resistant rating is not as good.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series, will debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea in late July.