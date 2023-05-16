It’s only been a few months since Samsung’s big Galaxy S23 launch earlier this year, and we’re already close to the company's second major event of 2023. Samsung is expected to refresh its Galaxy Z foldable pair with some significant design and internal upgrades. But the best part is that you may be able to treat yourself to a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Galaxy Z Flip 5 earlier than usual this year as a new leak reveals their purported launch date.

A South Korean news outlet got a local scoop on exactly when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5 (via SamMobile). The second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 is reportedly happening on July 26, which is about two weeks earlier than Samsung’s usual timeline. Giving this leak some credibility, noted leaker Max Jambor corroborated the date. Following this late July unveiling, the two phones will likely hit shelves on August 11.

Rumor has it that Samsung wants to push its unsold chip stock to meet its Q3 2023 revenue targets, which is why it’s launching its foldable series ahead of the usual window. Besides this, the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in South Korea this time around instead of the US or Europe, as has been the case so far. But this minor logistical change shouldn’t mean much for the two phones’ international availability.

Both Galaxy foldables have appeared extensively in leaks and rumors, and we have a fair idea of how they are going to look. A notable change is coming to the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 5’s hinge design. A new mechanism, similar to the one found on the Pixel Fold, allows the phone to close completely without leaving a gap between the two halves. This and other design changes are also expected to make the phone lighter and thinner than its predecessor, hopefully not at the expense of battery life.

Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely get a new larger cover display. It will not only let you do a lot more on that outer display without needing to flip open the phone but will also borrow an AOD feature from the iPhone 14 Pro. Both foldables are set to get the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, catching up with many of the top Android phones. At the same event, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which may finally upgrade to a more modern processor.