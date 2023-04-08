Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and Fold lineups of smartphones are all about their innovative form factors and folding screens. While they pack powerful internals, they are always a step behind the company's flagship Galaxy S series in the camera department. So, if you were hoping for Samsung to use the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5, prepare to be disappointed.

A new rumor suggests that Samsung will leave the camera setup on its 2023 foldable smartphones unchanged. Leaker Yogesh Brar, who has a relatively accurate track record for smartphone leaks, claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera possibly with 3x optical zoom. This is the same set of cameras you can find on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

If rumors are anything to go by, Samsung could focus more on improving the Galaxy Z Fold 5's form factor and hinge design than the cameras.

Indian leaks blogger Yogesh Brar says it will be the same story with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well. Samsung's next foldable Flip should feature a dual-12MP camera setup similar to the Flip 4 but with newer image sensors. It could also house an improved hinge, a larger cover display, and the 'for Galaxy' version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

An unchanged camera setup does not mean there won't be any image quality improvements, though. Samsung could refine its photo processing and take advantage of the faster ISP to extract more from the same set of sensors. But if you want a smartphone with a more versatile camera setup and a periscope shooter, you will have to consider buying one of our favorite Samsung smartphones instead of Samsung's upcoming foldables.