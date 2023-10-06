Summary Samsung has released the One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US and India, allowing owners to try the Android 14 firmware before its public release.

The first test firmware for the Z Fold 5 is expected to be more stable since Samsung has been testing One UI 6 for its devices for nearly two months.

The second One UI 6 beta is also live for the Galaxy S22 series, addressing bug fixes and includes the October 2023 security patch.

Samsung's One UI 6 beta program started with the Galaxy S23 in early August. After unexpected delays, the program was expanded to include Galaxy A54, A34, and the Galaxy S22 series. The company's flagship foldables of the year — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 — were supposedly scheduled to get a test One UI 6 firmware in mid-September as well. However, Samsung had to push back the release due to stability issues. But now, two months after the One UI 6 beta program first went live, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 first test firmware is live.

The One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently available in the US and India. If you own Samsung's 2023 flagship foldable and want to try the Android 14 firmware before its public release, use the Samsung Members app to join the program. There are limited slots available, so join the beta as soon as possible. After enrolling in the program, the WJ2 update should show up for download on your Fold 5, weighing around 2.7GB and containing the October 2023 patch.

Given that Samsung has been publicly testing One UI 6 for its devices for nearly two months, the first test firmware for the Z Fold 5 should be much more stable. And while the Z Flip 5's Android 14 firmware is not yet live, it should join the program sooner rather than later. It's unclear if Samsung will eventually expand the One UI 6 beta programs to include its previous-generation foldables.

One UI 6 introduces a revamped Quick Settings panel, an enhanced Camera app with new settings, a new Weather widget, redesigned emoji, a new system font, a revamped media player controller, and non-linear animations. Check out the best One UI 6 features to learn everything new in Samsung's upcoming Android skin.

Second One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S22 is now live

Alongside the Z Fold 5's first One UI 6 beta, the Korean giant is rolling out One UI 6 Beta 2 for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The 1.4GB ZWJ3 firmware is live in the UK and India, packing several bug fixes and the October 2023 security patch.

Samsung notes the update will fix random crashes with the Camera app and some system apps. Additionally, shortcuts should no longer disappear from the home screen when making changes to the layout. This test firmware comes a couple of weeks after the first beta, so it should be a lot more stable.