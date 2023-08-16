Samsung's latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 — run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. This is a newer version of the company's One UI skin, packing several foldable-specific improvements. Similarly, while existing Galaxy Watches feature One UI 4 Watch, the Galaxy Watch 6 runs Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch. You won't have to upgrade your current Galaxy foldable or smartwatch to try out the latest One UI version, as Samsung is rolling out One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch to its devices globally, as announced in a press release.

With the latest One UI release, Samsung has focused on multitasking improvements to boost your productivity. Support for two-handed drag and drop makes moving content between apps easier in multi-window mode. On tablets and Folds, the enhanced taskbar will show up to four recent apps, up from two. You can also seamlessly switch between pop-up and Multi Window modes by pressing and holding the handle at the top of the open window.

In One UI 5.1.1, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 users can hide or show the Flex Mode Panel as they wish. Plus, it has a 10-second fast-forward and rewind buttons for easy media playback controls.

One UI 5.1.1 is coming to Samsung's entire foldable lineup, including the original Galaxy Z Flip. The full list is below:

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

The original Galaxy Z Fold reached its end of support last year, so it's not getting this update. Additionally, Samsung is bringing the latest One UI release to the Galaxy Tab S8 and S7 series, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, and the Tab Active 3.

As for One UI 5 Watch, Samsung is introducing new sleep management features, like Sleep Score Factors, Sleep Consistency readings, and Sleep Animal Symbols, to provide deeper insight into your sleeping pattern.

If you use your Galaxy Watch for sports or activity tracking, you'll like the addition of personalized Heart Rate zones. And if you own the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you can import new custom routes using GPX files. The Korean giant has been beta testing One UI 5 Watch for older Galaxy Watch models for the last couple of months.

Samsung's recent foldables and watches, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Tab S8 series, and Watch 5 series, will get the update first starting today, followed by older Galaxy devices.

