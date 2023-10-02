Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 is nothing short of amazing, offering a versatile and powerful tablet phone hybrid for power users and enthusiasts alike. Still, an $1800 price tag is hard for any shopper to get past, but at $300 off, it's a much more palatable price point for one of the best foldable phones on the market. $1500 at Best Buy $1500 at Amazon

When it comes to foldable phones, there's no denying that Samsung's tablet smartphone hybrid, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, offers one of the best experiences to date. It's as powerful as it is stylish, offering a durable design combined with impressive specs to deliver a truly remarkable device. While it doesn't feature all the upgrades many fans were hoping to see, it's a substantial improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That said, the $1,800 price tag doesn't make it any easier to purchase one outright, and in many instances, the best way to get your hands on one is through a carrier deal.

That all changes thanks to a deal at both Amazon and Best Buy that's taking $300 off one of the best Samsung phones on the market. At just over 15% off, it's one of the best phone deals you'll find on a foldable right now, making it a great opportunity to pick up this top-notch device and save a bit in the process.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is worth your money

As mentioned, usually if you want to get a good Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal, you've got to take advantage of a carrier offer. Usually that's in the form of a enhanced trade-in discount, which isn't bad by any means, but we don't all need or want to switch carriers. To save $300 on an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 is nothing to scoff at, since it's the best price this phone has seen since release for those who want to purchase one without signing up for a new wireless service or add a new line.

Plus, this is the best price the phone has seen since release, offering what is essentially Black Friday deal pricing before we even hit the holiday season and a full week before Amazon's October Prime Day sale kicks off. It's highly unlikely that it'll go any cheaper during these sales, so it's a good opportunity to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale at a good price point. There's also enough savings here to pick up a good Galaxy Z Fold 5 case for your new phone, and any additional Galaxy Z Fold 5 accessories you may need as well.

Both the 256GB and 512GB models are receiving the $300 discount, which helps make the upgrade to the larger storage option a bit more enticing for those who want the absolute best version available. Even better, Amazon is offering a payment plan on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 which breaks it down into 5 monthly payments of $325. If you need a bit longer, you can always try for Affirm and pay just $135 a month for 12 months if you're approved. Either way, whether you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale straight up or looking at a payment plan, this is a deal worth your money.