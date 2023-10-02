Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 is nothing short of amazing, offering a versatile and powerful tablet phone hybrid for power users and enthusiasts alike. Still, an $1800 price tag is hard for any shopper to get past, but at $300 off, it's a much more palatable price point for one of the best foldable phones on the market.
When it comes to foldable phones, there's no denying that Samsung's tablet smartphone hybrid, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, offers one of the best experiences to date. It's as powerful as it is stylish, offering a durable design combined with impressive specs to deliver a truly remarkable device. While it doesn't feature all the upgrades many fans were hoping to see, it's a substantial improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That said, the $1,800 price tag doesn't make it any easier to purchase one outright, and in many instances, the best way to get your hands on one is through a carrier deal.
That all changes thanks to a deal at both Amazon and Best Buy that's taking $300 off one of the best Samsung phones on the market. At just over 15% off, it's one of the best phone deals you'll find on a foldable right now, making it a great opportunity to pick up this top-notch device and save a bit in the process.
Why this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is worth your money
As mentioned, usually if you want to get a good Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal, you've got to take advantage of a carrier offer. Usually that's in the form of a enhanced trade-in discount, which isn't bad by any means, but we don't all need or want to switch carriers. To save $300 on an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 is nothing to scoff at, since it's the best price this phone has seen since release for those who want to purchase one without signing up for a new wireless service or add a new line.
Plus, this is the best price the phone has seen since release, offering what is essentially Black Friday deal pricing before we even hit the holiday season and a full week before Amazon's October Prime Day sale kicks off. It's highly unlikely that it'll go any cheaper during these sales, so it's a good opportunity to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale at a good price point. There's also enough savings here to pick up a good Galaxy Z Fold 5 case for your new phone, and any additional Galaxy Z Fold 5 accessories you may need as well.
Both the 256GB and 512GB models are receiving the $300 discount, which helps make the upgrade to the larger storage option a bit more enticing for those who want the absolute best version available. Even better, Amazon is offering a payment plan on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 which breaks it down into 5 monthly payments of $325. If you need a bit longer, you can always try for Affirm and pay just $135 a month for 12 months if you're approved. Either way, whether you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale straight up or looking at a payment plan, this is a deal worth your money.