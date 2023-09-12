Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 Samsung's impressive Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powerful, versatile, and of course, expensive. Thankfully, a limited time deal is now available that takes $300 off the 256GB option and $200 off the 512GB option at both Amazon and Best Buy. If ever you wanted to buy this new phone outright, this is the best opportunity to do it. $1500 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy

It's no surprise that Samsung's newest phablet phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, comes with such a high price tag. A powerful and versatile handheld, it boasts an impressive set of hardware along with a few much-needed upgrades from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, to deliver one of the best foldable phones released in years. Still, an $1800 price tag to start isn't an easy pill to swallow by any measure, and because of this higher price point most of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals tend to be carrier offers.

That changes today, however, thanks to a limited time offer at both Amazon and Best Buy that take up to $300 off one of the best Samsung phones to date. The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 just dropped to its lowest price since its release early last month, making it the perfect opportunity to get this device on sale before Black Friday sales show up in November.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is worth your money

There's a lot to love about Samsung's latest foldable phablet phone, and while the price may not be one of them, the updated hardware and design do enough to make up for it. Running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and paired with 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a powerful and versatile tablet-phone hybrid that's designed for productivity and pleasure. Whether it's via the 6.2-inch AMOLED 2X cover screen or the 7.6-inch AMOLED 2X inner display, it offers an intuitive and responsive experience that's great for a plethora of apps including streaming services, high performance gaming, and work-oriented programs.

A slimmer design also helps make it feel a bit more pocket friendly, which can be difficult considering these larger foldable phones can be a bit bulky. Keeping it in your pocket won't be such a problem this time around, however it's still on the larger side, so be sure to grab a good Galaxy Z Fold 5 case to help protect it even further. The camera setup it comes with is also second-to-none for the price, offering a great platform for hobbyist who just love taking photos or professional photographers who delve deeper into editing on the go.

One area where Samsung's newest foldable lacks, however, is in battery life and charging. It's running on a smaller 4,400mAh battery pack, which can run out fairly quickly if its used heavily throughout the day. It is of course compatible with Samsung's 25W Super Fast Charging, but for the price we'd expect a bit better. That said, this deal knocks enough off the price to make up for these shortcomings, offering a stellar foldable phone at it's best price so far. If you've got the cash to grab one, this is your shot at getting the best price the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has seen since release.