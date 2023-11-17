Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1300 $1800 Save $500 Comfortably the best foldable going around, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not cheap. However, this mammoth pre-Black Friday discount makes it the best time to get one. We recommend hurrying, though, as deals of this magnitude don't come around often. $1300 at Amazon

Although the foldable smartphone market doesn't nearly have enough options today, it's still a lot more than we had a couple of years ago. Despite the new arrivals, Samsung continues to dominate the segment thanks to its Z Fold and Z Flip line of foldables. It's not uncommon to find exciting deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the company's most recent launch in the lineup, especially as we countdown to the official start of Black Friday.

But it looks like Samsung doesn't want to wait until after Thanksgiving, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 already selling with a mindblowing $500 off, and without any of the caveats of trading in an existing phone. What's even better is that the discount applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models of the Z Fold 5, effectively bringing them down to $1,300 and $1,420, respectively.

Why we love this Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The foldable smartphone industry may look completely different in a couple of years' time as more alternatives arrive. However, it's clear that Samsung's head-start in the segment has helped it refine the book-style foldable form factor in ways that most companies couldn't.

While most of the hardware attributes remain unchanged from 2022's Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has put enough thought into refining the exterior, coming up with a thinner and lighter chassis overall. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 greets users to a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable screen, paired with a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen which serves as the cover display.

Meanwhile, the 'For Galaxy' version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 runs the performance side of things, which is rated among the best in the industry today. A trifecta of a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 10MP telephoto camera, make up for the rear cameras, while the inner display accommodates a 4MP wide angle selfie camera and the cover display comes with a 10MP unit for added convenience.

Depending on your usage, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should last you just about the whole day of use, which is pretty cool considering all the power it needs to function. And let's not forget, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also eligible to receive the latest and greatest Android updates, including the Android 14-based One UI 6. With these factors in mind, it's really hard to look beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you're considering an upgrade to one of the best phones in the industry today.