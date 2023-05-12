Samsung dominates the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup of devices. Admittedly, they might not be the best foldables around, but their wide availability has helped the company capture a lion's market share. For 2023, the Korean giant is working on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Leaked renders have already given us a clear look at the design of Samsung's upcoming foldables, with the Fold 5 packing little changes compared to the Fold 4. Now, another leak seems to confirm that Samsung's flagship 2023 foldable will look much like its 2022 model.

Leaker Ice Universe shared a photo of what appears to be a transparent protective case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It looks identical to the Z Fold 4's transparent case except for the separate cutout for the LED flash. The leaker himself posted a photo of the Z Fold 4's cover to show how similar the two cases are.

This again confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will pack minimal design changes, with Samsung focusing on internal upgrades instead.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will debut with a new hinge design that will make the device lighter and thinner. It will apparently also help Samsung eliminate the crease on the Fold's inner display.

Samsung seems to be preparing a bigger upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year. If leaks are anything to go by, it will ship with a substantially bigger cover display, making it much more useful. As for the Fold series, a rumor says the Fold 6 might debut with a new form factor and design.

If you cannot wait until then, consider getting the Google Pixel Fold. Our Phones Editor, Will Sattelberg, was impressed with Google's first foldable during his short hands-on time with the device, though that inner screen might leave a lot to be desired.