Samsung makes some of the best Android phones on the market. If you have not yet jumped on the foldable bandwagon, the company's 2023 flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is a great choice and will impress you in all key areas. But if you are a fan of foldable devices, you need to wait a few more months to get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Ahead of their debut, though, details and renders of Samsung's 2023 foldables keep popping up. The latest leak surrounding these devices reveals their dimensions, screen size, and weight.

Renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe in a series of tweets, claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have "almost" the same dimensions as the Fold 4. Seemingly, this will be the smallest change in size in the Fold lineup since its inception. As for screen sizes, they will apparently remain unchanged, with the cover screen measuring 6.2 inches and the foldable display coming in at 7.6 inches.

On the plus side, he alleges the Fold 5 will weigh 254 grams, making it 9 grams lighter than the 263 grams-heavy Galaxy Z Fold 4. Even if this weight reduction is correct, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be heavier than the Huawei Mate X3, which tips the scale at just 239 grams.

A bigger improvement should be the switch to a waterdrop hinge, which could help eliminate the gap when the phone is closed and make it feel a lot slimmer.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is shaping up to get a major design change, with a bigger 3.4-inch cover screen. This display will cover almost the entire front of the flip phone, as leaked renders previously revealed. Despite the larger display, the Flip 5 weight will remain unchanged at 187 grams, the same as its predecessor. It is also rumored to get a new hinge design that could help get rid of the crease entirely.

Samsung typically releases its new foldable phones in July or August. So, there's plenty of time left before the company's 2023 foldable lineup debuts. Given the pace at which details about them keep leaking, though, expect almost everything to be revealed before their launch.