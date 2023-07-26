Whether you want to upgrade from an older Fold or dip into the foldable waters for the first time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an excellent smartphone choice. It features a premium build, phenomenal performance, and a software experience that makes the most out of the larger internal display.

If you own anything older than a Fold 3, you will enjoy the additional space Samsung added to the external display, starting with the Fold 4. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the Fold 5 is more power efficient, extending battery life longer into the day. While you might want one of our picks for the best Fold 5 cases to protect your investment, you’ll still want to choose a color that best fits your personality and style.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1800 $1920 Save $120 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 refines the series yet again with upgrades to the processor and hinge design. In addition, Samsung has upgraded the camera array and still features best-in-class software support with the well-optimized OneUI. While it's not a massive upgrade over the Fold 4, it's still a formidable device with an elegant design. $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Best Buy $1800 at Amazon

Phantom Black Galaxy Fold 5

Source: Samsung

The favorite color of formal attire everywhere is back again. Phantom Black is a classic choice for all occasions. It’s a color that will never look out of place at either a baseball game or a wedding. If you’re used to buying black phones, this is a good one. I was hoping Samsung would include a red S-pen for the official Samsung case, but I will have to wait a little longer for the Fold 5 Sith Edition.

Phantom Black is darker than the graphite hue featured on the Flip 5 but doesn’t show fingerprints or smudges, thanks to the matte finish on the Gorilla Glass Victus+ back panel. Like other Samsung devices, the Fold 5 pulls the black coloring into its aluminum frame. It’s a welcome touch; I love how sleek and clean it looks. In addition, Phantom Black will look good with lots of case options.

Cream Galaxy Fold 5

Source: Samsung

Cream was a hit on last year’s Fold 4, and it’s back again for a follow-up appearance. I enjoy the subtle off-white coloring and the soft gold tone blended into the aluminum frame. It’s not an overly yellow color, so it is less of a threat to clash with jewelry or watches. It looks good in various cases and is a timeless alternative if you don’t want to buy a black phone.

I have never been a fan of cream colors or gold tones, but Samsung converted me. It’s a timeless look, and one I would be choosing again if it weren’t for the last color Samsung is offering.

Icy Blue Galaxy Fold 5

Source: Samsung

Icy Blue replaces Graygreen this year as the third standard color on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. I would consider it more pale denim, but it still provides some variety from Phantom Black and Cream. The sky blue coloring added to the aluminum frame looks clean, and I could see this colorway working with a variety of light and dark cases.

If you’re tired of the same old color choices, Icy Blue might be the breath of fresh air you are looking for when selecting the best color for your Fold 5.

Some new, some old

While the Cream coloring looks excellent, I will recommend going with Icy Blue — but not for the reason you think. Instead of weighing the colors purely on their merits, I will consider Icy Blue with its official S-pen case. The Icy Blue S-pen case matches the coloring on the phone, which is to be expected. However, the S-pen itself is highlighter yellow. I instantly got visions of the better days of the Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung offering a yellow S-pen with their stunningly blue Note 9 variant — back when Samsung felt we deserved colors with saturation and vibrancy. Even though those days may never return, we can get a little taste with the Icy Blue variant and its Samsung case.