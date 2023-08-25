Summary Good Lock: Essential app for Samsung phones, offering powerful customization options for themes, lock screens, and S Pen actions. Worth trying out for deep Android customization.

Gboard: Swap Samsung's mediocre keyboard for Google's excellent typing experience with customization options and a split keyboard option. A must-have for heavy typers.

Vampire Survivors: A fun and inexpensive game that combines roguelike gameplay with bullet hell elements. A must-have game for the expansive display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

So you just got a shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 5, and you're wondering what to do with it. That makes sense. With such a large, expansive display, it's only natural you'd want to find the best apps and games capable of filling it. And considering Samsung's latest foldable is our pick for one of the best you can buy right now, you've made an excellent choice. Whether you're new to folding phones or upgrading from an older model, you need these ten apps on your smartphone.

1 Good Lock

An essential app for any Samsung phone, much less a foldable, Good Lock is a favorite of power users everywhere. It's hard to sum up what this app can do through its various modules. From Theme Park's powerful theming engine that makes Material You look like a kindergartner's coloring book to Pentastic for changing actions on the S Pen to LockStar's endlessly personalizable lock screen, the results are endless.

Unlike on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — where Good Lock is mandatory to run third-party apps on the Flex Window — not every user needs this app. But if you miss the days of deep Android customization, it's a satisfying app worth trying out.

Good Lock isn't available on the Google Play Store, but you can grab it by visiting the Galaxy Store, which comes preinstalled on your smartphone.

2 Gboard

Let's be honest: Samsung's keyboard sucks. You know it, we know it, and anyone stuck using it on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's front display knows it. However, as a Z Fold 5 user, you don't have to suffer. Rather than deal with mediocrity, swap to Gboard, our favorite keyboard on the Play Store. Google's standard typing experience for Android is excellent, with support for all sorts of customization through themes and Material You colors. It even has a split keyboard option for those who prefer it, though you might be able to type faster with it turned off. If you spend all day firing off emails or writing long tirades on Reddit, Gboard is a must-have.

3 Vampire Survivors

The mobile gaming scene can seem pretty dire. Sure, you're bound to find some diamonds in the rough, but exploring the Play Store for something new to play can feel like browsing through one microtransaction-filled gambling simulator after another. Instead of pouring countless bucks into a never-ending gacha game, try out one of the hottest and cheapest games to arrive on the gaming scene in the last couple of years. Bonus: It's also, sort of, a gambling simulator!

Vampire Survivors is a roguelike available for free with ads on the Play Store, with the option to upgrade to an ad-free version for a few bucks. It's some of the most fun we've had in the genre in years, essentially flipping bullet hells on their head to let you become the bullet. Pick a character, power up your abilities, and upgrade your skills between runs to try to last through thirty minutes or longer. Every time this game arrives on a new platform, another AP writer falls in love with it. And with the expansive display offered by the Z Fold 5, it's our pick for a must-have game for your foldable.

4 Backdrops

Wallpapers matter more than ever on Android these days. Sure, sporting a cute or colorful background on your phone has always been essential. And unlike on iOS, it's an option that's been there since day one. Material You's dynamic themes mean every aspect of your phone is coated in colors pulled from your wallpaper. If you'd rather use a fresh art piece rather than a still photograph, Backdrops is the app for you.

With an expansive UI optimized for larger screens and endless options for creative, exclusive backgrounds, Backdrops is the app to beat on the Play Store. Whether you're looking for a basic design to adorn your lock screen with or something as colorful as your personality, it's worth keeping around when you feel like shaking up your smartphone.

5 Niagara Launcher

One UI's stock launcher is pretty solid, but if you're looking for a fresh take on what your homescreen looks and feels like, Niagara Launcher is worth your time. Unlike most of the apps on this list, Niagara is best on the Z Fold 5's outer screen. With its ultra-tall aspect ratio, Niagara's easy-scroll list feels right at home on the 6.2-inch cover display, allowing you to quickly find the app you're searching for without feeling restricted to a compressed homescreen.

That's not to say it doesn't work well on the inner screen. Open up the device, and you'll find your lineup of favorite apps followed by everything else alphabetically sorted, just like on the cover screen. It's a good way of meshing the two experiences a little closer together. Niagara won't be for everyone, but if you're willing to try a fresh experience on your Z Fold 5, we recommend trying it out.

6 Evernote

There's no shortage of note-taking apps perfect for the foldable lifestyle, but Evernote remains an essential tool. While some might balk at the limitations of its free plan, if you're willing to pay out, you can practically plan your entire life with Evernote. There's a lot to love with to-do lists, web clips, images, documents, notebooks, and even a scratch pad for quick entries. What's even better, though, is its foldable-optimized layout. With the controls on your left and a wide open space for managing your content, it's about as impressive as they come.

7 DraStic

Thanks to its expansive 7.6-inch display, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a godsend for emulators of all shapes and sizes, and DraStic remains one of the most impressive you'll find on the Play Store. A perfect way to play through your collection of dumped DS cartridges, DraStic allows you to turn the Z Fold 5 into an all-touch Nintendo DS, pairing its dual displays with virtual controls on the left and right.

DraStic includes the usual assortment of emulation-powered tricks, including upscaling visuals, save states, and completely configurable controls. It's an excellent way to turn your Galaxy Z Fold 5 into the portable game console you always dreamed of owning. Combining it with an S Pen makes even stylus-focused games easily accessible. And if you'd rather play games on a different platform, you can find all sorts of options on the Play Store.

8 Apple Music

Unlike YouTube Music and Spotify, we think Apple crushed its big-screen layout. You have a larger space for browsing content than you would otherwise, while the tabs and Now Playing UI are moved to the bottom of the screen. Plus, the Now Playing page isn't a full-screen option. It's limited to a pop-up panel that gets out of the way when you don't need it.

It comes down to personal preference, but we think this is a better look for a music app on a foldable than the blown-up UI elements seen on apps like Spotify. The biggest downside to Apple Music is its inability to swap between the main and front screens without a full reset. But if you can deal with how frustrating that experience is, we think Apple has crushed its app here.

9 Lightroom

If you're looking to edit your collection of photos on the go, there's no beating Lightroom. With much of the power of the desktop tool translated to mobile, this is an essential app worthy of your time. Whether applying automatic fixes to an image or perfecting the exposure, saturation levels, and white balance, editing photos on the go has never been as easy as it is on Samsung's expansive Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.

If you're new to the app, learning every aspect of Lightroom might feel overwhelming. It's also best paired with one of Adobe's subscription plans. Otherwise, your overall experience might feel limited. But if you're used to editing on a full-fledged PC, try Lightroom's Android app on your foldable. You won't regret it.

10 Kindle

The size and shape of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 make it ideal as an e-reader replacement, and while it doesn't come close to replacing a real E Ink screen, it's a serviceable alternative. There's no shortage of e-reader apps on the Play Store, but we find ourselves returning to Kindle again and again. It's not so much that the app is doing anything better than its alternatives. Instead, it's because Kindle syncs between devices, reading through Amazon's app. And buying through its marketplace is the easiest way to tackle your book collection.

Maximize your pocket PC

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more than your typical smartphone. Still, the world's largest screen can only do so much without the right software. Just ask the last decade of Android tablets. With these ten apps, you're off to a great start in getting the most out of your latest investment. The only question that remains is what you'll download next.