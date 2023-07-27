Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 on Wednesday, accompanied by the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 trio of tablets. The larger Samsung foldable has seen some minor upgrades under the hood, though the breadth of the changes is minimal compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 last year. We're now coming across an interesting revelation, detailing that Samsung was tinkering with a couple of different display aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Per the video shared on Twitter/X by Inverse's deputy tech reviews editor Ray Wong, the South Korean manufacturer was playing around with at least four different aspect ratios, showing prototypes with 23:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 19.5:9 aspect ratios. This illustrates the intensive prototyping phase that goes on internally months before a flagship's release. Despite testing out a few options, Samsung has stuck with the same 23.1:9 aspect ratio for the 6.2-inch cover display, unchanged from the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

It's likely that these weren't the only prototypes to ever exist, with companies testing and refining dozens of models ahead of any given product launch. We also wouldn't be surprised if similar prototypes with different display sizes exist for previous Galaxy Fold models, with Samsung likely prioritizing a certain size and shape for the inner screen over what you get when the device is folded.

Separately, Wong also managed to catch a glimpse of some Galaxy Z Flip 5 prototypes that never were, showcased in different colors. The attached video shows multiple shades of gold, a dark blue version, and what appears to be an orange Z Flip 5. On launch day, customers will be able to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Ice Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, in addition to Gray and Blue models which are exclusively available from Samsung's online store.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5, however, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a larger 3.4-inch cover screen compared to its predecessor's 1.9-inch panel, with features like FlexCam making a comeback. But barring the new folder-type cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn't offer a lot of other upgrades. Both foldables pick up the For Galaxy version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which also powers the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

You can now preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series with some exciting savings and other deals in tow. Customers who pre-order the device are likely to get their devices by August 11, which is when they will officially be available from retailers and carrier shelves across the globe.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1800 $1920 Save $120 The Z Fold 5 is here, and it’s nothing short of splendid! While it doesn’t particularly blow us away with what it offers, we surely appreciate the subtle improvements it sports over its already-decent predecessor, the Z Fold 4. Even though we didn’t get to see some of the changes we'd hoped for — such as improved battery life — the disappointment was compensated by a powerful chipset, an aesthetically pleasing hinge, and an upgraded camera setup. $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Best Buy $1800 at Amazon