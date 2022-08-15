Google released Android 12L earlier this year, with a focus on tablets, foldables, and big screen devices. It introduces a taskbar at the bottom of the screen, which houses up to six apps and seamlessly allows you to switch between two apps on a single screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the first device to ship with Android 12L out of the box, with the Korean giant further enhancing the taskbar to show up to eight app shortcuts and recent apps. A new rumor now indicates that the company could bring the taskbar to previous-gen Galaxy Z Fold devices with a future One UI update.

As per the leak, Samsung will add the taskbar to older Galaxy Z Fold devices with the One UI 4.1.1 update "later this year" (via GSMArena). If true, the feature will significantly improve the multitasking experience on older Galaxy Z Fold devices. Apart from housing app shortcuts, you can also directly open apps in split-screen view using the taskbar. It works with both button- and gesture-based navigation modes, and you can hide it via a long-press for a full-screen experience.

The Korean giant has previously added features from its newer flagships to older devices. Many of the Galaxy S22 features made their way to the Galaxy S21 and older flagship Galaxy S/Note lineup with a software update. So, the move won't entirely be out of the blue for Samsung. However, what remains to be seen is whether the taskbar will make its way to all older Galaxy Z Fold devices or will be limited to only last year's Z Fold 3.

With Samsung already beta testing One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series, the next minor point release of One UI 4 is unlikely to make its way to Galaxy smartphones. It should only make its way to its Galaxy Z Fold/Flip devices.