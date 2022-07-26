We've seen all sorts of rumors and renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 throughout the last few weeks, just as Samsung intends to unveil its latest foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. With each new leak, fans eagerly look forward to the release of the latest Z series phones. This latest report is giving us our best look yet into the products' prices, and unfortunately, it has left fans a little more than disappointed.

An online tipster going by Gizpaw spotted the prices, which originated from an unnamed European retailer (via Android Central). The leak indicates that both the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 will have slightly increased prices compared to their predecessors. The Z Fold 4 is expected to land at €1,864 ($1907), 65 Euros more than the Z Fold3's European launch price. Likely, US pricing will match when the phone is announced next month, presumably introducing a higher launch price than its predecessor's $1,799 tag. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 4's 512GB variant has been priced at €1,981 ($2,026).

Similarly, the Z Flip 4's basic 128GB variant is rumored to cost users €1,080 ($1,105) when it arrives in Europe. If those US prices hold true, that's about $100 steeper than its predecessor's initial retail price, which marked the first real foldable to break below four-digit pricing. Additionally, if you're planning on grabbing the flip phone's 256GB variant expect your pockets to get hit for €1158 ($1,184), while the 512GB version will set you back by €1,275 ($1,304).

The first-generation Z Fold smartphone cost nearly $2,000 at launch, whereas the first Z Flip phone had a launch price of $1,380. While the foldables have become more affordable over the years, their premium prices can still be a detriment to some users. Considering that most of the upgrades to these latest models seem marginal at best, potential buyers might be disappointed that they need to pay more than last year's lineup. Despite the potential price hike, Samsung has high expectations for these devices, which sold over 10 million units last year. The company has also diversified its list of battery suppliers to maximize potential profits. With any luck, Samsung's usual launch discounts and trade-in offers will reduce any upfront costs.