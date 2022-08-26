Foldables might feel new, but if you judge by Samsung's progress, they've already evolved into a stable product category. Instead of sweeping, revolutionary changes year-over-year, this generation comes with some iterative design changes that — while welcome — might not sound so exciting to current owners. Of course, that doesn't mean they aren't some of the best smartphones around.

In fact, on paper, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't look that different from the outgoing Z Fold 3. The design is similar, and on paper, the specs are only a minor improvement over the previous generation. But dig deeper, and you'll find that there's more to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 than meets the eye, and there are some meaningful improvements.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Chipset Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Display 6.2" 2268 x 832 25:9 120Hz cover display, 7.6" 2208 x 1768 5:4 120Hz foldable display 6.2" 2316 x 904 23.1:9 120Hz cover display, 7.6" 2176 x 1812 5:6 120Hz foldable display Battery 4400mAh with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging 4400mAh with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging Rear Cameras 12MP wide, 12MP 2X zoom, and 12MP Ultrawide 50MP wide, 10MP 3X zoom, and 12MP Ultrawide Front Cameras 10MP cover screen camera, 4MP under-display camera 10MP cover screen camera, 4MP under-display camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, LTE, 5G, mmWave 5G Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, LTE, 5G, mmWave 5G Software One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L Price $1,800 $1,800

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design

At first glance, the two foldables look almost identical. It's only once you take a closer look that these differences become more apparent. For example, the camera bump on the Z Fold 4 protrudes further to make room for the 50MP sensor borrowed from the Galaxy S22+. It might cause the device to wobble when laid flat on a desk, though buying a case for your foldable will help. The Z Fold 4 is also somewhat shorter and broader than the Fold 3, slightly adjusting the aspect ratios of both displays, and the hinge is refined on the new model. When closed, the Z Fold 4 still feels elongated compared to most phones, like a long candy bar or a TV remote, but less so than last year's offering.

Overall, these seemingly small changes make for a noticeable improvement in comfort. The Z Fold 4 is more pleasing to hold than the Z Fold 3, offering a wider keyboard when typing with the front display and no longer digging into your palms when opened. Combined with the squared-off frame, the Z Fold 4 feels noticeably different from its predecessor when held side by side.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Displays

2 Images

Close

While the screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might look identical on paper, in reality, the panels Samsung used for its foldable this year are all new. While the inner and outer screens share the same screen sizes as last year's model, the aspect ratios have changed — and the improvement is noticeable.

2mm doesn't sound like much, but both of the Z Fold 4's displays feel more spacious when used in portrait. The cover screen is easier to type on — although many still wish it were even wider — and the inner display is better at split-screen multitasking than ever before, giving the up to three apps more room to breathe.

Aside from the shape, the technical qualities are quite similar. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 can reach a higher peak brightness on both panels, but the Fold 3 was already so bright that you're unlikely to see the difference.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Performance and battery life

This is perhaps where the most noticeable improvement is found. The Z Fold 3 used the Snapdragon 888, while the Z Fold 4 uses the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which boasts impressive optimization and energy efficiency.

The Fold 3 was a fast phone, but it would get warm when multitasking or gaming, and the battery was sub-par, and that's us being kind. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the same size battery as the Fold 3, so far, battery life has been much better. We haven't had the device long enough to talk about solid numbers, but the Fold 4 should easily last a full work day on a charge, which is something the old model could never do.

Aside from battery life, the 8+ Gen 1 is a chip that stays cool no matter what you throw at it. Gaming outside in the hot sun couldn't get the Fold 4 to warm up, which means sustained performance won't be an issue, and the device will continue to feel smooth under prolonged workloads.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Software

The Z Fold 3 runs One UI 4.1 atop Android 12, while the ZFold 4 has One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L. Google's big-screen-focused update included many features and optimization for foldables and tablets, and it shows here. The Fold 4 has a new taskbar at the bottom of the screen that can show your favorite and currently open apps, along with a pop-up app drawer button. This enables fast access to multitasking, as dragging an app out from the taskbar lets you drop it next to the currently used app in multi-window or as a floating pop-up window. Long-pressing this taskbar will hide it when you don't need it, while long-pressing the gesture bar will summon it whenever you want it back.

Aside from the taskbar, a new gesture lets you swipe up from the bottom of the display with two fingers to enable split-screen, which will be coming to all Samsung phones in One UI 5 later this year.

While Samsung hasn't confirmed anything yet, these two software features should arrive on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — and even the Z Fold 2 — at some point. The Fold 3 launched with One UI 3.1.1 in August last year, and the older foldables and some tablets received an update by the end of September that year. So while nothing is guaranteed, I'd expect the same with One UI 4.1.1 and the Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Cameras

2 Images

Close

The Fold 4 has the same selfie camera in the cover display, but the rest of the cameras have changed. The under-display camera inside has twice the number of pixels between it and your eye, making it harder to see. Combined with a new arrangement, everything looks much less pixelated when hovering over the camera. It's not perfect, but it's a big step up from last year's lackluster attempt.

Around the back, the Fold 4 borrows the 50MP primary and 10MP 3X zoom sensors from the Galaxy S22+, a significant upgrade to the old 12MP sensors found in the Fold3. The 12MP ultrawide, meanwhile, appears unchanged as last year, though that was the one sensor we didn't find much to complain about. While the Z Fold 4 might not be our favorite phone camera, it's much better than last year and more befitting a device this expensive.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Should you upgrade?

You won't regret getting the new device if you can get a good trade-in deal on your aging Galaxy Z Fold 3. The battery life and cameras are improved on the Z Fold 4, and the rest of the phone sees minor upgrades too.

If you live somewhere outside the US where the trade-in offers haven't been nearly as tempting, then it definitely isn't worth the cost of upgrading. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves on the Z Fold 3 in almost all meaningful metrics, it isn't enough of an improvement to justify spending $1,800 again when Fold 3 is still an excellent device. It's also worth remembering that most of the Fold 4 software enhancements will likely come to the Fold 3 or even Fold 2 in the coming months, leaving even less of a reason to upgrade.

But if you can get a good deal or that improved battery life is too good for you to run down, you won't regret getting the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the best foldable available.

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4

See at Samsung