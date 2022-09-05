The Galaxy S22 Ultra and newly released Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two of the best phones Samsung's ever made. Packed with the most powerful processors, newly improved camera, and innovative displays, these two phones are as premium as they are pricey. While the Fold 4's increased durability and improved battery life make it smoother than ever to use, it's still $1,800. The $1,200 S22 Ultra isn't exactly affordable, either, but which one offers the better value? Which one offers the best experience?

If you demand the latest and greatest Samsung phones, these are for you, but these titans — in both size and feature-set — each serve dramatically different niches. So let's dive in and figure out which one best suits you.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy S22 Ultra Folded dimensions 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8mm N/A Open dimensions 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm Weight 263g 228g Main display size 7.6" 6.8" Resolution 1812 x 2176 1440 x 3088 Refresh rate 1 to 120Hz adaptive 1 to 120Hz adaptive Peak brightness 1,750 nits 1,200 nits Outer display size 6.2" N/A Resolution 2316 x 904 N/A Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Global) Exynos 2200 (Europe) RAM 12 GB 12 GB Internal storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB SIM card type Dual nano, eSim Single nano, dual nano, eSim Battery capacity 4,400 mAh 5,000 mAh Peak fast charging rate 25W 45W Cover camera 10MP f/2.2, 85˚ N/A Front camera 4MP f/1.8 80˚ 40MP f/2.2 26mm 120˚ Rear cameras 12MP f/2.2 123˚ ultrawide 50MP f/1.8 85˚ wide angle 10MP f/2.4 36˚ telephoto 12MP f/2.2 120˚ ultrawide 108MP f/1.8 23mm wide angle 10MP f/2.4 70mm 3x optical telephoto 10MP f/4.9 230mm 10x optical periscope Water resistance IPX8 IP68 Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Wi-Fi version Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E 5G support Yes Yes Colors Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue, Bora Purple Shipped OS version Android 12L Android 12

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Design and build quality

Neither of these phones is anywhere close to compact or lightweight. The Fold 4, of course, hides a massive screen inside, while the S22 Ultra is basically a Galaxy Note with a different name. In other words, they both have a substantial footprint that's a bit cumbersome if you're not used to big phones. The tradeoff is that they also both have quite a bit of space to work with, so they're perfect for anybody who relies on their smartphone for high productivity.

The S22 Ultra's clean lines, impressive durability, and dedicated S Pen slot define its refined, professional design. The curved sides can make it a bit harder to hold, but the only design aspect fans truly took issue with was the lack of a single camera module surrounding the rear cameras, instead having five circular protrusions that all act as dust magnets.

Meanwhile, the Z Fold 4 sports a relatively Spartan exterior design. It's roughly a centimeter slimmer and shorter than the S22 Ultra when closed, though it is about 6 millimeters thicker. Unlike the S22 Ultra, it sports only an IPX8 rating — that hinge might be water-resistant, but dust is still the enemy — and doesn't have an S Pen slot. Speaking of that hinge, while there is a noticeable crease in the screen over it, it's nowhere near as intrusive as on the original and marginally better than the Z Fold 3. No other foldable currently competes with the Z Fold 4's hinge reliability.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Display

Featuring a 1440 x 3088 resolution, 1,750-nit peak brightness, up to 120 hertz variable refresh rate, and 90% screen-to-body ratio, the S22 Ultra's screen is as good as it gets. You'll be hard-pressed to find another phone with such rich colors and exceptional HDR performance. Its premium Gorilla Glass cover strikes a great balance between durability and scratch resistance and works amazingly well with Samsung's S Pen.

There's a lot more screen to talk about regarding the Z Fold 4, though. The 7.6-inch main display has a 21.6:18 aspect ratio that proves highly effective for multitasking and viewing media. It can't claim the same top-of-the-line brightness and pixel density as the S22 Ultra, but you'd pretty much need to look at them side by side to notice a difference. Flexible ultrathin glass still isn't as durable as tempered glass, either, making the plastic screen cover a necessary evil.

The cover display, on the other hand, does use Gorilla Glass Victus+ and is nearly as large and high-quality as many smartphones' main displays. Its 904 x 2316 resolution makes it easy to use many of the phone's advanced features without opening it, making it much easier to use one-handed when needed.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Performance and battery life

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which might seem like a slight upgrade over the S22 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on paper, but the real story is in the thermals. Either model can handle whatever you throw at it without missing a beat, whether you're multitasking for work's sake or playing a resource-intensive game, but the S22 Ultra is much more likely to overheat during extended sessions.

Battery life on the S22 Ultra is fantastic out of the box, running for over 24 hours with roughly 6 hours of screen time. That figure ticks up as you adjust settings, and while it won't ever be the longest-lasting battery on the market, it's excellent for how powerful the hardware is.

Due to its folding configuration, battery size and placement pose more of a problem in the Z Fold 4. There are also far more pixels to power. The primary tool fighting this drain is the enhanced Snapdragon APU, which is about 10% more efficient than its predecessor. It also has better heat management than the previous Z Fold 3, which means you won't see throttling due to overheating, even if you're gaming outside in the hot sun.

Overall, you will have to be more aware of your remaining charge with the Z Fold 4 than with the S22 Ultra. But it should have plenty of juice to last an entire workday, with rare exceptions.

Where the S22 Ultra wins out massively is in charging speed. The Z Fold 4's "fast" charging mode has a paltry 25-watt maximum speed, a far cry from many other flagship phones. By contrast, the 45-watt charging speeds on S22 Ultra are about as fast as most people will need. For what it's worth, both devices offer 15-watt wireless charging and 4.5-watt reverse wireless charging for topping off small electronics like earbuds.

A note on Galaxy S22 processors

If you're in Europe, be aware of the Galaxy S22 Ultra's processor differences. While the rest of the world got the coveted Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 APU, the EU market's Galaxy S22 Ultra was saddled with the less powerful and somewhat bug-ridden Exynos 2200, produced in-house by Samsung. A decent chunk of owners have reported camera and display issues that apparently stem from the less-reliable chipset. Some of these issues have been fixed, but it's best to avoid the Exynos version if possible.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the Snapdragon Gen 8+ Gen 1 no matter where you buy it, giving it a definite edge over the S22 Ultra if you're buying your phone in Europe.

Cameras

Three main cameras with flagship-level resolutions let you take incredible pictures with the Z Fold 4.The under-display camera itself hasn't changed when using the foldable display, but it's harder to see than last year's. The main rear sensor has finally been upgraded to 50MP, and you can use the cover screen as a viewfinder in order to take selfies with that supreme sensor. It's not the most extravagant camera setup in the world, but it's nothing to sneeze at.

The neatest part about the Z Fold 4's camera setup isn't the hard-and-fast specs, though. Like the last two models in the Z Flip lineup, Flex Mode lets you unfold the device partway and stream directly to social media or a video call, with the lower half of the phone acting as a combination stand and touchpad of sorts. This kind of innovation makes a foldable phone a viable choice for people who rely on telecommunications or have a large online following.

On paper, the S22 Ultra camera setup is at least twice as powerful. In real-world usage, its doubled pixel count of the 180MP main sensor and additional lens provide the camera with more information to feed into its processing algorithm. If you take a lot of pictures, few high-end smartphones do it better.

If there are any gripes with either phone's cameras, they center around Samsung's camera software and image processing. Compared to models known for high picture quality (such as the Pixel lineup), Samsung smartphone cameras trend toward longer exposure times that can lead to some blowout in bright scenes. In some cases, they're mildly inconsistent, quirky, and have a bit of a learning curve. That's where camera specs start to matter less and software implementation more. The upside of this minor drawback is that Samsung can continue to somewhat refine it via updates.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Software and support

Samsung has, at long last, developed a foldable-focused version of its streamlined Android skin called One UI 4.1.1. Based on Android 12L, it's optimized for multiscreen devices and tablets, with new improvements to the task bar and multi-window modes. Other than these small visual upgrades, it's essentially identical to the One UI 4.1 (Android 12) shipped on the S22 lineup. Samsung promises both phones of four years of software updates and five years of security patches, so you'll maintain security and functionality for years without issue.

As noted earlier, both support the premium Samsung S Pen, though you'll have to buy it separately for the Z Fold 4. Both also work swimmingly with Samsung Dex, which offers a desktop experience and relies heavily on the massively powerful hardware inside each phone.

In a welcome development for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung reorganized its Care+ extended warranty service and now offers rock-bottom prices on screen replacements. As long as you subscribe to Care+ for $11 per month, your deductible for screen replacements is a mere $29. The discounted repair cost even applies to accidental damage like drops and spills. So, no matter what goes wrong with your phone — except intentional damage or "acts of god" like natural disasters — Samsung will repair or replace it for the price of family pizza night, as long as you're a Care+ subscriber.

Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or S22 Ultra?

They're both great phones, and most power users will probably be happy with the S22 Ultra. Its life cycle will last nearly as long as the Fold 4's, it can run any apps without missing a beat, and it offers plenty of screen real estate to get a good amount of work done. As long as it's not too big for you, it's worth a shot.

On the other hand, if you can afford it, the Z Fold 4 might make you even happier. Yes, the S Pen is sold separately, and you'll also probably want to get a case the stylus fits in, adding a little bulk. But that added bulk won't change the fact that the Z Fold 4 is the perfect option for people who want a giant screen but don't want to deal with the constant bulkiness that comes with it.

In other words, if you can afford the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and S Pen, if you like using a stylus), you will indubitably enjoy it even if you're not comfortable with massive phones. Should you be unable to pony up that exceeding high $1800 price, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is better than anything else without a hinge and folding display.

