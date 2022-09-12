Samsung’s newest foldable phones have been on sale for only a little over a week, but we're already spotting discounts from various retailers. Amazon is the latest retailer to offer a discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, bringing up to $200 off the price of the newest phones. The Z Fold 4 normally costs $1,800, but this deal brings the price down to $1,600 for a 256GB version in all three colors: Beige, Green and Phantom Black. If you want more storage, you can opt for 512GB, down to $1,720 from $1,920.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most accomplished foldable phone you can buy today, and while it may be expensive, it is genuinely the top tier of the technology. Or it's at least the top foldable phone you can buy in the US right now. In our Z Fold 4 review, Android Police wrote, “Folding phones aren’t just the future anymore; they’re here right now, offering legitimate benefits and few drawbacks for those with the flexibility of thought to consider new ways of doing things."

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 9 / 10 Samsung's latest is the culmination of years of experimenting with foldable phones. The design is slicker than ever before, it offers solid battery life, the camera is far improved over previous generations, and it gives you top-notch performance.

If the Z Fold 4 isn’t for you, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung is available at Amazon at a 10% discount. It normally costs $1,000 for a 128GB variant, but it’s now down to $900 in its colors of Pink Gold, Graphite, Bora Purple and Blue. The 256GB variant of the phone is also on sale at $960 down from $1,060.

We particularly liked the cover screen on the phone for tasks where you don't want to unfurl your device, and we cited its performance as one of the best reasons to upgrade. The battery life still isn't perfect on the Z Flip 4 (this phone won't last as long as the Z Fold 4), but it's better than previous generations, and you should find it'll match your current Android phone.

