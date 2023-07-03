Samsung typically tends to release a new One UI build with every major flagship device launch. Following the debut of Android 13-based One UI 5 last year, the Galaxy S23 series launched with One UI 5.1 packing some minor improvements. The Korean giant's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are rumored to ship with One UI 5.1.1 with several foldable-specific enhancements. Now, ahead of their official unveiling later this month, the company has launched a One UI 5.1.1 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in South Korea.

Samsung's release notes for the firmware detail some extensive changes, especially to the taskbar and Flex mode. You can now see up to four recently used apps in the taskbar, and it will auto-adjust in size based on the number of apps present. Additionally, Samsung has made it easier to switch an app from pop-up to split-view. You need to drag the handle at the top of the pop-up window to one side of the display.

Additional apps are gaining support for multi-window support in Flex mode. Plus, the media controls have been enhanced and now show the 10-second fast-forward and seek backward buttons. One UI 5.1.1 will let you customize the toolbar in Flex mode to add, remove, or rearrange icons as you like.

Reverse wireless charging is also being improved, making it possible to wirelessly charge your Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch even when the device is unfolded and facing downward. There are several enhancements to Quick Share, Samsung Health, and memory management to improve overall usability.

Given the foldable-specific improvements, it is unclear if Samsung will bring One UI 5.1.1 to the Galaxy S23 and its other flagship phones. These phones could get the Android 14-based One UI 6 update directly, with rumors suggesting its beta program could go live in the third week of July.

If you are in Samsung's home market, you can join the One UI 5.1.1 beta program through the Samsung Members app. The firmware will then be immediately available for download. Slots are limited, so make sure to join the program as soon as possible.