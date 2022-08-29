Samsung's latest foldables are its best yet, even if this year's releases are mostly made up of small, iterative changes. And while many of us have our eyes on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — with its clamshell design perfect for, you know, actually fitting into pockets — it's hard not to have some gadget lust for the ultra-expensive Z Fold 4. Of course, that folding display and matching hinge make it a perfect candidate for breaking, snapping, scratching, and more. That's where a durability test can really help buyers decide on a particular purchase, and thankfully, the king of such tests has returned to Samsung's latest phone.

Now, much like the phone itself, JerryRigEverything's test of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might look familiar to anyone who remembers last year's video, uploaded nearly exactly a year ago today. Samsung has made some small adjustments to its tablet-sized foldable this year — its thinner, more refined chassis being among some of the most prominent changes — but largely speaking, it has plenty in common with last year's model. Thankfully, that includes its general ruggedness, an ability to survive all of the challenges Zack from JerryRigEverything throws at it.

If you don't remember how the Z Fold 3's durability test went down (and you don't feel like rewatching), its conclusion is simple: despite the plastic inner screen continuing to struggle with scratches, the actual body of the device was able to withstand dust, all while avoiding snapping in two pieces when unfolded. Considering the most recent devices from OnePlus can't say the same thing, it's particularly impressive.

As always, JerryRigEverything ensured his video had a theme, this one covering just how much in common these two generations have, even as Samsung keeps the price the same. It's hard not to get a sense of déjà vu watching the video — which I implore you to watch using the embed above — as if some part of the back of your mind is just itching while trying to remember what happened a year ago.

From the outside, Samsung's latest hardware survives perfectly. Glass is glass, metal is metal — it all scratches as expected. It also manages to pass the bend test when closed with flying colors, lacking any flex, thanks to the bulkiness of the frame and sturdiness of that hinge.

Naturally, it's when the phone is open that many of us might be curious to see what happens next. The plastic display continues to scratch with much softer materials than glass — no surprise there. Despite the lack of dust resistance, the Z Fold 4 holds its own against a massive amount of sand and dirt poured over the display. Even after getting buried alive, the hinge still works and sounds fine. Finally, the device survives the bend test while open, flexing from the back but never snapping.

These results match the Z Fold 3's video from last year, though considering Samsung did change the phone's chassis — making it thinner and ever so slightly thinner and wider — it's good to know those tweaks didn't impact durability. These phones have come a long way since the first-gen model a few years ago, and it's great to know that, with the proper care and a protective case, your $2,000 phone will last for years to come. Or, you know, until you take advantage of Samsung's trade-in offers next year.