Smartphone displays, even in the mid-range segment, are now sporting high-resolution panels, and the high-end ones offer HDR content support backed by features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more. Many of us rely on our smartphones to ease boredom, and their specifications make them ideal for streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. To enhance that experience, Netflix has expanded its list of devices supporting HD streaming and HDR10 content to include several new Samsung smartphones.

Since their launch, several Samsung smartphone models have been awaiting HD and HDR10 Netflix support. Although we don’t often see Netflix rushing to support affordable models, the updated list of supported devices is chock-full of Samsung Galaxy A-series and M-series devices this time. The mid-ranger Galaxy A73 5G, in fact, now supports HDR10 streaming. Other notable additions to HDR10-supporting devices include the upper echelon of Samsung foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. Check out the recently added devices below:

Netflix is available in HD on these Android phones now:

Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Netflix supports HDR10 content streaming on these Android phones now:

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Remember that you will need a Netflix plan that supports Ultra HD streaming and a high-speed internet connection for HDR10 content. The in-app streaming quality should be set to High. Once that’s sorted, you can start binging the best Netflix original series and movies in the highest resolution on your smartphone.