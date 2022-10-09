We've probably got you figured out: you've been wanting a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Fold 4 for weeks at this point — maybe just to Flex over your friends — but just had to wait for the right paycheck to drop into your bank account. Maybe, though, you're a tad bit sad about missing those early pre-order perks? Well, Samsung's got some good news for you: it's got some new ones in play.

Until October 31, Samsung is taking $100 off all Flip 4 purchases and $300 off all Fold 4 purchases. Top that off with a free storage upgrade from entry- to mid-tier or a heavily discounted top-tier upgrade ($60 off each tier for the Flip 4; $120 off for the Fold 4) and we're looking at some big cuts on some of the best Android phones out there.

We're talking $900 for a 256GB Flip 4, $1,020 for a 512GB unit, $1,500 for a 512GB Fold 4 — matching what Amazon has at the moment with its own deal — and $1,740 to bump that phablet up to 1TB.

Save $160 or more on a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Fold 4

As 9to5Google notes, if you do have a device to trade in, Samsung is raising maximum appraisals to $700 off MSRP (no, the $100 won't count here) for the Flip 4 and $1,000 off MSRP for the Fold 4.

Samsung introduced the storage upgrade perk back during the pre-order stage which was barely three weeks ago. On one hand, we're a little surprised to see this offer make a comeback. On the other hand, with global economic pressures at hand, Samsung could be more mindful of keeping its foot on the gas pedal in the promos department.

We described the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 as refinements to last year's models with a 1% improvement here and another one there. They're definitely a worthwhile upgrade if you're a couple of generations behind where the achievement gaps are more apparent or if you just have to, have to get on the foldables train in the first place.

And hey, you're saving enough to splurge on a good case for your Flip 4 or Fold 4. Do it.