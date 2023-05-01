Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1400 $1800 Save $400 One of our favorite smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a massive, almost 8-inch OLED display, an S Pen stylus, and all the performance you could want or need in a handset. It's one of the more expensive Android phones you can buy, so we always recommend grabbing one while it's on sale. $1400 at Amazon

With Google preparing to launch the Pixel Fold, interest is once again growing in the foldable phone space. But for those of you who are tired of waiting on the first-gen product to hit shelves, Samsung's fourth generation foldable is $400 off right now. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 made our list of the best Android phones this year, thanks to its massive 7.6-inch display, powerful performance, and S Pen stylus support. Our biggest beef with the handset was its expensive price tag, but that gets largely remedied with today's discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Obviously, the biggest selling point for the Fold 4 is its massive OLED display. It measures 7.6 inches on the diagonal when open — roughly the size of an iPad Mini — with a resolution of 2176 x 1812 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's not just a big display, it's a beautiful display, and there's a secondary, 6.2-inch cover screen for the times you don't want to use the phone in full tablet mode. Add in Samsung's S Pen stylus, and you can imagine how doing tasks like taking notes, editing photos, and creating digital art would be a lot more pleasant on this Samsung foldable.

Another reason to buy the Fold 4 is for its performance. It features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and in our testing, it handled just about everything we threw at it — including Fortnite, on fairly high settings. Today's deal is for the 256GB model, but should you want to bump up to the 512GB, it's also on sale. As for the cameras on the phone, they are solid, but they aren't good enough to be touted as a selling point. Closing out the specs is the 4,400mAh battery, which should get most people through a full day of usage, though it really depends on how often you use the larger display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a thick and heavy phone, that charges slow, and there are some other (minor) drawbacks you'll have to be okay with. But if you want a tablet-sized handset that can fit in your pocket, and will handle all the apps and games you throw at it, the Fold 4 won't disappoint. Grab one while you can, at this price, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases to protect your new investment.