Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1300 $1800 Save $500 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the stand-out smartphones of 2022, and it's truly a great device. This is a phone with an absolutely massive screen measuring 7.6 inches. Of course, the 6.2-inch cover display should also be mentioned since it's equally impressive. The 50MP camera will also allow you to take great-quality pics. $1300 at Best Buy $1400 at Amazon

Smartphone screens have gotten larger and larger, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes things to the next level since it measures 7.6 inches. Of course, since it folds like a book, you won't actually feel like it's that humongous until you open it up. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available with a discount of up to $500.

It's Best Buy that has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 available for $1,300, and while it's less than what you'd pay at Amazon, there's a caveat: the purchase comes with the condition to activate the phone today. This means that while the phone is unlocked, you'll have to link it up to a carrier before you're done with the purchase. Unfortunately, Best Buy limits that carrier list to just a handful, so this will only work for you if you have a contract with AT&T, Google Fi, Sprint, T-Mobiole, and Verizon. If that's not working for you, pay $100 more and get it from Amazon without contingencies.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the summer of 2022 and we truly enjoyed this phone. It comes with a massive screen that enables us to multitask, using multiple apps at the same time, much like we do when working on a computer. This is one of the many things that pushed us to include the phone on our best Android smartphones list.

Another great thing we loved about the Z Fold 4 is the phone's battery life which is quite impressive considering how much energy is necessary to actually power that massive screen. The phone also moves fast and we rarely noticed any type of lag. That being said, this is an absolutely massive phone that has multiple screens, so you should also look into getting a great case to protect it.