The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the best Android phones of 2022. But with a starting price of $1,800, it is not cheap. If you have been eyeing the Fold 4 for a while, but its high price tag has kept you waiting, Amazon has a deal you should not miss. The e-commerce giant is knocking off as much as $420 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and you can get one for as low as $1,500.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 512GB storage retails for $1,920. Amazon has discounted it by a whopping $420 to $1,500. This is better than the $200 discount the retailer offered on the phone last month and the lowest price Samsung's 2022 flagship foldable has been available for since its launch in August. The entry-level 256GB configuration is also discounted to $1,500 after a sweet $300 discount. But with the 512GB model available for the same price, it makes no sense to go for the 256GB variant.

Apart from its distinct form factor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sets itself apart with its specs. The folding phone houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12GB RAM, a 50MP primary camera, a 4MP under-display shooter hidden inside the folding display, and a 4400mAh battery.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is too big or expensive, you can consider the Z Flip 4. Thanks to a 15 percent discount, you can get the flip phone for $900—down from $1,060. And this is for the 256GB variant, so you will have more room for your photos, videos, and apps. Again, this is a better deal than last month, when the 128GB variant was discounted to $900. This time around, you get twice the storage for the same price.

