Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phone looks to be making a run for the best premium Android phone, finally getting flagship tier cameras and a redesigned taskbar for a more proper big-screen experience on the main display. The color choices this year are only slightly upgraded this year — or possibly downgraded depending on your tastes: we still have Phantom Black, the green has taken on a weirdly pale Graygreen sheen, and last year's Phantom Silver has been replaced by Beige, which splits the difference between Pink Gold and actual Gold.

Need help figuring out which of these Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors is coming home with you? Here are some reasons why each color rules — and why each color is still very, very weird.

Phantom Black Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

While I'm all about adding color to my tech whenever I can, it's clear that Phantom Black is still the most (lack of) color available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While the other two cases are fun shades, they're going to clash with many cases and accessories, but Phantom Black goes with everything. This is true of cases but also if you intend to let your ultra-premium foldable go around naked: most technological gadgetry comes in Black, and this color lets you go full goth — or full professional if you want to be less fun about it.

Phantom Black is also the smart choice if you took advantage of the pre-order bundle to get a Galaxy Watch 5/Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in a wonderfully complimentary Black Titanium, and the Phantom Black Galaxy Z Fold 4 plays well with every Galaxy Watch 5 color (yes, even Graphite) and Buds 2 Pro color.

Graygreen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The name may be Graygreen, but this particular shade is the mixture of three colors, not two: gray, green, and blue. This isn't to say the shade looks bad — it's very fetching, especially on the frame where it gets to shine bright and bold — but it also means that outside of Samsung's first part cases, there's nothing that will match it. The only Samsung Watch to bear a color even close to this was the first Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (rest in peace, sweet prince), and that was a noticeably darker shade.

In some angles, the green here seems just a few shades off from the Green of the Galaxy S22 Series, but it's most definitely a different color. It's an enigmatic hue, especially given the way it plays in the light, and if you're opting for clear cases or to go naked, the way that color plays and shifts between its two namesakes — or when blue sneaks in and overtakes it — will keep you gazing at your lovely Fold 4 for years to come.

Beige Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

It's not as ostentatious a gold as we'd expect from Samsung, but the frame cannot be described as anything but soft, shiny, yellow gold. The rear panel and the camera housing is a soft cream that could be called beige — but it feels wrong once it gets caught in the light and shines almost white. In shadows, Beige fits, but Cream or Gold fits much better when you're out and about in the bright, vibrant world.

The cases are a soft, light pink that meshes well with the camera bar, but beyond that, finding matching accessories might be a bit difficult. The gold here clashes with the Pink Gold Galaxy Watch 5, but given the number of great fitness trackers that come in gold, you should be able to find something that pairs well with it. This tone is the worst of the three Fold 4 colorways, but it will still look quite fetching more many buyers who don't go in for dark and broody like the Phantom Black or Greygreen.

Need more help deciding?

Normally there's at least one meh color amongst any phone lineup, but Samsung did quite well with the hues on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. And that's great because when you're spending $1,800 (at least), your phone should look absolutely amazing inside and out. If none of these quite tickle your fancy, opt for Phantom Black and then go wild with the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases you can get. That pre-order credit should be able to buy one or two easily.