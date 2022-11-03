Nobody likes missing a great deal, but luckily for you, sometimes the good ones have a way of repeating themselves. We've already been very tempted by Samsung's best phones and all the big promotions it runs on them, and now it's bringing one back for an early Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Right now you can get a $300 instant rebate on the flagship foldable, plus up to $1,000 in trade-ins, letting you walk out the door with a new Fold 4 for as little as $620.

For this deal, we're specifically looking at the 512GB and 1TB configurations. Everyone, no matter what, gets the $300 off instantly. If you've got a phone you're interested in trading in, you can get up to $1,000 in an enhanced trade credit, depending on the model and condition. Not planning to do a trade-in? No problem; Samsung will give you another $100 off just for being you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be expensive, but $1,800 gets you a tablet-sized screen in your pocket. If you need the very best mobile multitasking experience, this is it. But other features like the camera, charging speed, and sheer size of the phone mean it isn't for everyone. View at Samsung

Samsung is only offering the full $1,000 trade credit for the Z Fold 3 or the S22 Ultra 5G, but as long as you've got a newer Samsung or Apple device, you're still in the $700-$800 range. If you have an old Google or OnePlus phone, you're probably going to be disappointed with the offer, but the company will give you a minimum of $300 for any Samsung device, regardless of condition. You can also stack a second trade-in phone, if you have one, to help bring the price down even further.

So to recap, you'll get a minimum of $400 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if you don't have a phone to trade in. And for those that do, you can get up to $1,300 off. Combine all of this with the fact that there are no carrier shenanigans here, like mandatory activations, and this is easily one of the best Z Fold 4 deals going on right now.