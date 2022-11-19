The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't just a contender for best smartphone of the year — I'd argue it's one of the best phones ever made. I know that's a bold claim, but it's one that I stand by. It can do things in a way other phones can't and it fixes so many of the issues users had with previous incarnations. The only hurdle that remains is the price, but with the Black Friday deal Samsung is running from now to the 28th, you can get the Fold 4 for as little as $450 if you have devices to trade in, making this one of the best Black Friday deals so far.

Why should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4?

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 manages to improve on the Fold 3 in every way, making it the first Galaxy Fold I can recommend as a daily driver, especially when you can get one for as little as $450 from Samsung with the right trade-in. From $150 at Samsung From $900 at Best Buy

The Z Fold 3 was a great phone, but the awful battery life and mediocre cameras held it back to the level where I couldn't use mine as a daily driver, relegating it to my back pocket, tethered to my Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Fold 4 fixes these issues, elevating everything that was great about the Fold 3 and fixing the cameras and battery. And isn't it still cool sight to see something with glass fold like that in 2022? We sure think it is.

Why is this a good deal?

Samsung is already taking $350 off the top of the Galaxy Z Fold 4's MSRP, so the most you'll pay for a 256GB version right now is $1,450. The gravy comes along with trade-ins — that's trade-ins as in multiple — with an enhanced offer of up to $1,000 in credit for your first device plus the opportunity to add in a second device at normal valuations.

There is a wonky valuation cap for that second device based on the storage option you choose, but ultimately, this means you can get a 256GB Fold 4 usually priced at $1,800 for just $135, a 512GB version valued at $1,920 for $100, or a 1TB model that goes for $2,160 on most days for a stunning $110. Again, we don't make up the rules, we just report on the facts we can gather.

Close

If you are throwing in two phones for the massive credits, remember as you go through the trade-in box on Samsung.com to hit the "Add Another Trade In Device" option beneath the module for the first device.

Only two phones will get you the $1,000 credit in one go and that's the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Anything else will be worth less with something like an iPhone 13 Pro Max getting you $720 off. That said, Samsung will give you $300 for any Galaxy or Apple device in any condition, so if you have a broken Galaxy S6 or iPhone 5 laying around, now would be a good time to benefit from it. Getting the best foldable phone around for as low as $100 is a bargain.

This trade-in offer, I think, is the best phone deal out there this Black Friday, but if you don't have anything to trade in, Best Buy has knocked $400 off full retail price, $50 more than the base discount from Samsung.

I love the Fold 4 — here's why

I loved the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year, taking it on adventures and using it to upgrade my productivity. Sadly, there were a couple of flaws preventing me from using it as my daily driver — cameras and battery. The cameras on the Fold 3 would've been perfectly acceptable on something that cost $500, but an $1,800 flagship deserves better than three 12MP sensors grabbed out of the bargain bin. Battery life was even more of an issue with my Fold 3 only making it to four hours of screen time on Wi-Fi and two to three hours on cellular connectivity if I was lucky. It used to get incredibly warm during that time as well, making the battery drain even faster. In the end, I put my SIM card back in the S21 Ultra and had the Fold in my other pocket on a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has done a lot to fix both of these issues. The disappointing 2x zoom lens is now a 3x lens which makes more of a difference than you think and the main sensor is now the same 50MP unit found in the Galaxy S22 and S22+. The photos it takes might not rival the S22 Ultra, especially where zoom is concerned, but they're on par with most other flagships and very much worthy of a device like this.

The battery in the Fold 4 is the same 4,500mAh cell found in the Fold 3, but despite my concerns, this phone gives me some of the best battery life I've ever seen. It regularly lasts longer than my Exynos S22 Ultra, giving me 6+ hours of SOT on Wi-Fi and at least 5 hours on 5G with GPS and Spotify running constantly in the background. It doesn't even get warm in the process, thanks to the supreme efficiency of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This chip sips power compared to the 888 from last year or the Exynos 2200 SoC in my S22 Ultra.

2 Images

Close

Ultimately, the reasons listed above aren't the reason I love the Fold 4, but they're the reasons I can finally pontificate that love confidently to all those who will hear, much like the Jellyfish jelly loving character in Spongebob who absolutely had to break into song. The reason I love the Fold 4 is that it lets me work harder and play harder. Michael Fisher, better known as Mr. Mobile, often describes the Fold lineup as a phone when you need it and a tablet when you want it, and that's a phrase so accurate that I continue to borrow it.

When closed, the 6.2" cover display is perfect for quickly getting things done with one hand. Combine the narrowness of the screen with Gboard's excellent gesture typing, and you'll be replying to short messages with ease, all with one hand. I know a lot of people would prefer a more conventional cover display, like the Oppo Find N, but I like this display as it is, although I wish it had S Pen support like the internal screen.

Speaking of which, that 7.6" display is where you'll be spending most of your time and, once you learn how to make the most of Samsung's One UI, you won't want to use anything else. This tablet-sized canvas opens up so many possibilities and regular phones become limited by comparison. Watching YouTube while answering Slack messages and scrolling through Twitter, navigating a call-center menu while checking your email for login details and looking at your calendar to confirm the appointment time with the operator, and splitting Google Maps and Spotify while driving are just some of the ways you can make the most of multi-window.

4 Images

Close

If you're someone who prefers to use one app at a time, the Fold 4 can do that brilliantly too. While some apps like Instagram are still lacking on displays like this, all of Samsung's apps, most of Google's apps, and many third-party apps like Facebook all scale perfectly on this display. Gmail, Google Keep, and Calendar especially stand out, offering a two-pane view when the phone is rotated into landscape mode. Facebook does better than most social networks, moving the navigation bar to the side of the screen and sizing all of the content correctly. It even supports dark mode in this new tablet UI, something the iPad still lacks. Media apps like YouTube and Paramount+ are also perfect on this device, especially if you're watching 90s shows like Frasier which fit this aspect ratio. Throw in S Pen support for drawing and marking up documents and you have the most versatile smartphone in existence.

I love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 more than any other phone I've owned, and I'm certain you will, too.

I've bought a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — what next?

Whether you buy the Fold 4 at full price or at a discount, you'll want to make the most of it. We've put in all the work for you, curating lists of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases, screen protectors, and accessories to make sure you can keep the Fold safe and enjoy it as much as possible. If you're sitting on the order page, unable to decide which color to buy, then we have a guide to help you pick. Personally, I love the green one.