Samsung’s Unpacked events seem to have hit a consistent pattern of the start of the year for its Galaxy S flagship series and in the second half of the year for its more experimental devices such as its foldable phones. According to a new leak, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and various other Samsung gadgets will be revealed on August 10. A new tweet from Jon Prosser — a prolific but hit-and-miss leaker — says the new gadgets will be revealed on that date and pre-orders opening. All of these products will then be released on August 26.

Prosser hasn’t shared where his information is from, and it’s important to note that we have seen Prosser be wrong before. That said, an August 10 launch date makes sense as the company has used August 5 and 11 for its last two years of Unpacked events. Plus, Prosser did get the right dates for the Galaxy S22 release. We believe this information is for the US market, so aspects such as pre-orders and release dates may differ for other regions.

The leak refers to four devices: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch5, and the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. These are all devices we’ve heard about in leaks previously, which would match similar to what Samsung has done in the past during these events. We often see the company announce its next series of smartphones alongside a couple of accessories.

The leaker also lists colors for each device, which for the Z Fold4 are Phantom Black, Green, and Beige, while the Z Flip4 comes in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue. The wearable colors are a touch more complicated, with the 40mm Watch5 launching in Phantom Black, Silver, and Pink Gold, the 44mm Watch5 coming in Phantom Black, Silver, and Sapphire, while the Watch 5Pro comes in Phantom Black or Silver.

We won’t know if this information is accurate until we hear more from Samsung, but it sounds like it’ll be just over two months until we get to see what the company is planning for its next-gen foldables and wearables.