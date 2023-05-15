Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1350 $1800 Save $450 On paper, Samsung's flagship foldable beats the Pixel Fold with faster charging, better processor benchmarks, and S Pen stylus support. With today's $450 discount, the gap gets even wider, making the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a much more palatable option than Google's new $1,800 foldable. $1350 at Amazon

In the wake of Google unveiling its new Pixel Fold, Samsung wants to remind you that it's still king of the space (for now). There's a stout $450 discount on the company's fourth generation foldable, which might be the best standalone deal we've seen on the handset to date. We named the Galaxy Z Fold 4 one of the best Android Phones of 2023 because of its tablet-sized display and powerful performance, and right now you can pick one up for just $1,350.

This price is specifically for the 256GB model in both Gray Green and Phantom Black. If you want to bump up to the 512GB version, it is also on sale, priced at $1,470 for the Beige, Phantom Black, and Green colorways. Just a heads-up: supplies of the Phantom Black are extremely limited, so if that's the one you're after, you should probably place your order as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

There are a number of reasons why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, but the biggest selling point is easily its massive OLED display. It's essentially the size of an iPad Mini, measuring 7.6 inches diagonally when open. It's bright, sharp, colorful, and smooth — everything you've come to expect from Samsung's screens. It's perfect for multitasking and productivity, playing games, binging your favorite shows and movies, or using an S Pen to do things like doodling and taking notes. There's also a 6.2-inch display on the exterior, for when you don't want to go into full-blown tablet mode.

Performance is another flagship feature of the Z Fold 4, as it houses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 12GB of RAM. This phone is capable of handling pretty much everything you throw at it, without slowing down or running too hot. You'll have to be a little more forgiving of the cameras, though. They aren't terrible, but they aren't great either — let's just say you probably aren't buying the Fold 4 for its camera quality. The same goes for battery life. It's going to vary a lot depending on how often you use the 7.6-inch display, and your other activities, but it's just not going to be a world-beater in this department.

In our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we scored it a 9 out of 10, noting that its few drawbacks were worth overlooking in favor of the legitimate benefits offered by a phone that can double as a tablet. It's certainly not for everyone, but if you're open-minded enough to give it a try, there's never been a better time to buy. If you do grab one, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases as well.