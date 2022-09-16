Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, are its most accessible to date, so it's little surprise that we're seeing the manufacturer pull out all the stops when it comes to convincing shoppers to give them a try. That's meant some incredible discounts and bundle deals so far, starting right from the get-go with tempting pre-order deals. We just saw Amazon knock $200 off the price of the Fold 4, and now Samsung's following suit with not just the same price cut, but some extra bonuses on top.

While the Flip 4 has that classic clamshell appeal, it's really the workhorse Fold 4 that's the Samsung foldable more likely to impress power users. Its exterior screen keeps the phone instantly useable even when folded shut, and the expansive display real estate within is just begging for you to start engaging in some split-screen multi-app action.

As luck would have it, one of the best ways to get the most out of a Fold 4 is with an S Pen stylus, and this offer from Samsung manages to bundle one in. Normally you could pick up a Fold 4 starting at $1,800, which would get you the base 256GB storage model. With its current promotion Samsung starts by doubling that storage to 512GB, just like the deal we just highlighted for the Flip 4. To that it then adds its Standing Cover with included S Pen for free, one of probably the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases around. And again, on top of all those upgrades, you then get a $200 discount, bringing the phone down to just $1,600.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,600 ($200 off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 9.0 / 10 Samsung's latest is the culmination of years of experimenting with foldable phones. The design is slicker than ever before, it offers solid battery life, the camera is far improved over previous generations, and it gives you top-notch performance. View at Samsung

Not ready to take the plunge on foldables? We get it, change is hard. Sometimes you want to approach it with baby steps, like Samsung did when it "killed" its Note series of phones — only to immediately give us a Note-in-sheep's-clothing in the form of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We don't have any cool memory upgrades, or free case deals to share with you, but if you are in the market for an S22 Ultra with its big ol' non-folding screen, Samsung will hook you up with one with a $150 instant rebate, bringing the phone's starting price down to $1,050. Add on an extra $100 Samsung credit, and you've got yourself a tempting offer to consider.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $1,050 ($150 off)