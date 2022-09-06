Despite being a minor point release, Samsung One UI 4.1.1 brings some notable improvements to multitasking on foldables and tablets. The skin debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in early August, followed by the Korean giant rolling it out for the Galaxy Tab S8 series a few weeks later. Now, hot on the heels of the Korean giant confirming that it will bring One UI 4.1.1 to all its previous foldable devices, the update has started making its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7,

SamMobile reports Galaxy Z Fold 3 users in South Korea have started receiving the One UI 4.1.1 update. As for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, its build is out in South Korea and France. If you own any of the two devices and live in the regions mentioned above, head over to Settings > Software Update to pull the firmware for download.

One of the highlights of One UI 4.1.1 is a new Taskbar at the bottom of the screen to aid multitasking. It lets you launch apps directly in split view by dragging them to the edge of the display. You can even create an app pair to launch two apps in split view mode. Google introduced the Taskbar as a part of Android 12L, and Samsung has improved it further by adding support for up to eight apps. The feature is limited to foldables and tablets, though—it won't be coming to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series.

One UI 4.1.1 also adds two new handy multitasking gestures: Swipe for pop-up view and Swipe for split screen. Using the first gesture, you can open an app in pop-up view by swiping from the display's top-right corner to the middle. The split screen gesture will let you trigger split screen mode using a two-finger swipe-up action from the bottom of the display.

Apart from its foldables and tablets, Samsung is rolling out One UI 4.1.1 to the Galaxy S22 series with several camera enhancements as well.