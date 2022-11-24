Samsung recently boasted about its speedy Android 13 rollout and made it clear that it has no intention of slowing down. Continuing that momentum, the company has started rolling out the stable One UI 5-based Android 13 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and the original 5G Flip in Europe. With this firmware drop, the Korean giant has updated its entire premium and flagship Galaxy S, Note, and Fold lineup from 2021 and 2022 to the latest version of Android.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners in Europe should see the F711BXXU3DVK3 firmware hitting their device, while Fold 4 users will get a taste of Android 13 with the F926BXXU2DVK3 update (via SamMobile). Samsung's 2021 foldable lineup is receiving its Android 13 build just a couple of weeks after the Flip 4 and Fold 4 got their update in the US. The One UI 5 firmware for the two foldables should expand to the US in the coming days, though it will first be available on unlocked units before making its way to carrier-locked variants.

Samsung's 2021 foldables launched with Android 11 and One UI 3 and got the Android 12-based One UI 4 update in early 2022. Android 13 is the third major OS release for them. These devices will now receive one more major OS update, which should presumably be Android 14. After that, they will only get security patches from the company.

As for the original Galaxy Z Flip, the update is only out for its LTE variant in Europe (via SamMobile). This is the last major OS release for the phone.

Besides its Flip and Fold phones, Samsung has also seeded the Android 13 firmware for the Galaxy A72 in Russia. Its update has gone live just a few days after the A71 received its stable One UI 5 build.

With the Fold 3 and Flip now getting Android 13, Samsung has bested its own One UI 5 release timeline for its devices. The company had initially targeted updating a handful of its premium devices to the latest Android build by the year-end. For 2023, Samsung wants to get the Android 14 update out for its devices even faster, though it remains to be seen how it plans to achieve this.