Prices of Samsung's foldable smartphones have come down since they first launched. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 started a more reasonable $999, making it substantially cheaper than its $1,400 predecessor. Likewise, the Galaxy Z Fold lineup has also become cheaper over the years, but with a starting price tag of $1,800, the Fold 3 remains an expensive proposition. If you have been eyeing the Fold for a while, you are in luck, as Amazon is taking a massive $700 off it for now—discounting it to $1,200 from $1,900.

The deal is on the 512GB variant of the foldable. So you will have plenty of storage to install all your favorite games and shoot a ton of 4K videos. The 256GB variant is also down to $1,200. So, buying the 512GB configuration makes more sense as you get twice the storage for the same price. This deal is even better than Amazon's Prime Day offer, where only the 256GB model was discounted.

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $700 off

$1,200 AT AMAZON

Amazon is even offering a Galaxy Buds2 and Fold 3 bundle for $1,329—a saving of $612 from its MSRP of $1,950.

Admittedly, while the above deals are tempting, Samsung is scheduled to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in a few days from now. Prices for the company's 2021 foldable lineup should crash further after that, and you could save even more money on them. If it is the upcoming foldables that you are more interested in, you can reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 right now to save $200 on them when they launch.