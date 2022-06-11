Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of the most interesting devices the company sells today. It doesn't have the horsepower of the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the same wow factor as the Galaxy Z Fold3. Still, it offers a convenient foldable experience for a price that's not entirely unusual for a high-end phone: $999. The phone was released last summer, so it's coming up on its first birthday, which means it's about due for an upgrade. Intrigued? Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Features

The first details about the Flip4 started trickling in early this year. In February, we heard that while the Galaxy Z Fold4 may feature a built-in S Pen like the Galaxy S22 Ultra (and past Note phones), it doesn't seem like the Galaxy Z Flip4 will. The existing Z Flip3 doesn't support Samsung's add-on S Pen Pro, either — so the Flip4 likely won't be a good option for stylus enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Hardware

The same report spelled out S Pen compatibility for Samsung's other 2022 foldable and also contained information about the new Flip's displays. While the phone's internal display will be the same 6.7-inch size as the Z Flip3's, its external display will supposedly be just slightly bigger: 1.9 inches diagonally to the Flip3's 1.83. A later leak claims an even larger increase to 2.1 inches.

In May, we heard that the Z Flip4 might come with a bigger battery than the Z Flip3. Battery life is one of the most significant drawbacks of the foldable form factor — moving parts means less internal space, which means less room for beefy batteries. To mitigate this, batteries in foldable phones are split into two cells, one in each half. Still, the Z Flip3's paltry 3,300mAh capacity means it has an uncommonly short battery life for a modern smartphone.

We're hearing conflicting reports about how much higher the Flip4's battery capacity will be — Dutch-language publication Galaxy Club claims a 100mAh increase to 3,400mAh, while leaker Ice universe has predicted 3,700mAh. Neither increase would likely make much real-world difference, but we've got our fingers crossed that it's going up.

Judging by some renders sourced by leaker OnLeaks and published by 91Mobiles this spring, the Z Flip4 won't herald any significant design changes.

While the renders show the phone sporting a new, light blue colorway not available on the Flip3 (even through Samsung's Bespoke Edition customization tool), the design looks practically unchanged otherwise. The external display may be marginally larger than the previous model, but other features — button and port placement, camera module layout, overall proportions — seem unchanged.

Leaker Jon Prosser has shared that, in addition to blue, he believes the phone will also be available in "Graphite," "Bora Purple," and "Pink Gold" colorways. In June, leaker Yogesh Brar painted a pretty complete picture of what he believes the phone's specs will be:

There aren't many surprises here. Brar predicts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset backed by 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and some middle-of-the-road-sounding cameras: a 12-megapixel primary and ultrawide, plus a 10-megapixel internal camera. Brar also predicts 25-watt wired charging, which is interesting. Last year's Flip3 tops out at a glacial 15 watts. Wireless charging is purportedly unchanged at 10 watts.

SamMobile has reported that in a first for the Flip line, there'll also be a configuration with 512GBof storage space. Prior models have topped out at 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Pricing and availability

We don't know when the Z Flip4 will be released, but Jon Prosser's got ideas. He claims both the Flip4 and the Fold4 will be announced (and become available for pre-order) on August 10, with full retail availability starting August 26.

Prosser didn't share pricing information, but it's safe to assume that, without any significant upgrades, the Flip4 will be priced similarly to the Flip3, which starts at $999.99 for the 128GB version and $1,049.99 for the 256GB variant.