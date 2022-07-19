Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Z Flip4 on August 10, alongside the larger Galaxy Z Fold4 and a couple of new smartwatches. The company seems to have pulled out all stops to guarantee its latest foldable phone's success, including prioritizing its release over the Galaxy A series. The first official renders of the smartphone were leaked last week, and now, another render of the phone has been shared, giving us a better look at the phone less than a month before its launch.

MySmartPrice has received exclusive images of the smartphone from an unknown industry insider. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available in four colors: blue, black, cream, and lavender. The black version looks nearly gray in its appearance, helping to distinguish it from the phone's secondary display surface and dual rear cameras. The secondary display is expected to be 2.1-inches, marginally more prominent than the Z Flip3's 1.9-inch screen.

A USB Type-C charging port is visible at the bottom of the phone, as are the speaker grill and mic. Unsurprisingly for modern Samsung phones, there's no option for expandable storage. However, there have been suggestions that an additional variant with 512GB of storage will also be available. Meanwhile, the new foldable is expected to sport Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor.

The Z Flip3 was available in seven colors, including three exclusively sold on the official website, so we're hoping its upgraded version eventually offers us more choice. Additionally, we're keeping our fingers crossed that the Flip4 has a reasonable price. Samsung originally launched the base model of its predecessor at $999.99, and while that might seem affordable for a folding phone, it was still too steep for some users. While the Flip4 is expected to pack some minor upgrades to its battery life and better cameras, it could still cost too much for some buyers to choose over a more traditional Android phone. Thankfully, Samsung's early reservation program already offers a steady discount to introduce new customers to this game-changing product.