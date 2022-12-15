Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $300 $1060 Save $760 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was one of our favorite Android phones of 2022, as it offers high-end performance, in a fun form factor. But like other flagships, it's a bit on the pricey side, so anytime it goes on sale, you should take advantage of it. From $300 at Samsung (256GB)

Samsung has come a long way with its foldable smartphones, in a fairly short amount of time. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a testament to that progress, more than earning its place among best Android phones of 2022 even while stuck under the shadow of the ridiculously huge (in size and price) Z Fold 4. It has most of the features you'd want in a flagship smartphone fit into a fun (and practical) clamshell design. Unfortunately, the price tag is also what you'd expect from a flagship, but right now, Samsung is running a flash sale that could knock the device down to a far more affordable $300.

The promotion is fairly straightforward: Samsung is giving you a free upgrade from 128GB to 256GB, a $160 instant credit, and up to $600 in extended trade-in values. Keep in mind that you're going to need to trade in a high-end phone like the Z Flip 3, in good condition, to get the max offer, but the enhanced values look good across most Samsung and Apple devices. You can also get up to $225 trade-in credit for a device with a cracked screen, and those that don't have anything to trade in will still get a $100 credit, just because.

Why we love the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Change is scary, and foldable phones are terrifying, but Samsung's current generation has maybe done the best job yet at convincing even foldable holdouts to start giving this form factor a chance. The device is impressively well-made, and just feels so much more robust than a folding phone has any credit being. You also get great performance, and the external OLED display is super useful. The folding design lets the phone essentially act as its own stand for taking photos and watching movies, and you don't even have to unfold it to take a selfie. Throw in Samsung's outstanding commitment to software update support, and it becomes really easy to recommend this device.

As with all smartphones, the Z Flip 4 does have some quirks. The battery life could use a boost, though it's much improved over the Flip 3, and the camera hardware, though good, isn't as stout as other flagships. It's also worth noting that the thickness of the phone, while folded, could take some getting used to — though you might easily come to prefer the way it tucks away. We love the Flip 4, and right now you can still pick one up before Christmas. Unlike the Z Fold 4, there are plenty of amazing Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases to buy that aren't ungodly expensive, if you want to go ahead and grab a cover, too.