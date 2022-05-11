The rise of foldable screens has allowed for a rebirth of the long-forgotten flip phones in a way. The trend was started by Motorola with its throwback-themed Razr foldable phone and Samsung joined the party afterward with the Galaxy Z Flip and its follow-up, the Z Flip3. The latter was a major upgrade from its predecessor in both specifications, design, and most importantly, price, so the stakes are high for the Z Flip4 coming later this year. If new leaks are anything to go by, though, it might be a bit of a duller release — at least in terms of design.

Renders made by renowned leaker OnLeaks and published by 91Mobiles claim to depict the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4. But at a first glance, you might mistake it for its predecessor, the Z Flip3. Or at a second glance. And probably at a third one, too.

Thing is, the design seems 99% identical — it has the same top rear camera/secondary display module in shiny black glass, the same round corners, and from the looks of it, even the same thickness. It seems to be largely the same ordeal as the design difference between the Galaxy S21/S21+ and the S22/S22+ — the edges seem a little bit flatter than the previous model, but that's about it.

It looks like with the Galaxy Z Flip4, Samsung will instead move its focus towards internal rather than external improvements. The rear camera is still a dual setup, but it could get upgraded with a 50MP sensor instead of the 12MP one in the Z Flip3. Likewise, we're most certainly getting a bump to the newest Snapdragon processor, whether that's the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or its long-rumored "Plus" variant.

We recently also had our first looks at the Flip4's sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold4, and its big competitor, the next Motorola Razr. And with an announcement likely a few months away, it probably won't be much longer until we see more about these phones.

